ANGLETON — A COVID-19 outbreak in a local daycare center prompted its closure for at least two weeks amid a surge in the number of new infections being reported each day by Brazoria County.
The Imagination Station Learning Academy at 948 Hospital Drive in Angleton is scheduled to be closed through at least Aug. 2, a sign posted on the daycare facility’s door states.
“The Health Department provided recommendations for quarantine and the facility is following the appropriate CDC recommendations,” Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said in a statement.
Reached by telephone Wednesday, Imagination Station management declined comment when asked for specifics about the center’s COVID situation, including how many people were infected and how the outbreak was identified. It is not known whether the infections involved staff or children.
Children younger than 10, who are not eligible to receive the COVID any of the approved vaccines, represent 8.2 percent of the county’s active cases through Wednesday. There were no active cases in that age group a month ago.
Combining the two youngest age group, those 19 and younger account for almost a quarter of active cases at 23.7 percent as of Wednesday, county data shows.
Residents in their 20s, 30s and 40s continue to make up the largest share of active cases, county numbers show, with each age group having about five times as many current cases as residents in their 70s.
That percentage dropped to 5.3 percent, with 29 children testing positive within the last week, according to county data. However, total positive cases have jumped over the previous five reports from 483 to 546, according to county data.
Wednesday’s reported 153 cases was the highest single-day total since 193 were reported March 3.
July has seen cases skyrocket to a seven-day average of 78 new cases reported for the week of July 15 through 21, more than five times the same period as a month earlier. The seven-day average for June 15-21 was 14.1 and it was 24.7 for the same period in May, according to county data.
County staff began reporting case counts on weekdays only in early May. The Facts calculated the seven-day average by combining the five daily reports and dividing by seven, since the county combined its weekend case counts into its Monday report.
Brazoria County is averaging 21.3 daily new cases per 100,000 residents with a 1.34 infection rate and 9.8 percent positive test rate, according to COVID Act Now.
Brazoria County’s full vaccination rate among residents 12 and older is 51.44 percent; people younger than 12 are not approved to receive any of the COVID vaccines, the state vaccination dashboard shows. Just under 48 percent of eligible county residents were fully vaccinated a month ago, according to state data.
