ANGLETON — A Brazoria County Sheriff’s deputy is in stable condition after being unintentionally shot by another officer during a training session, Sheriff Charles Wagner said.
The deputy's wound was determined to be superficial and the deputy will be released from the hospital this evening, Wagner said after 5 p.m. Friday.
“We had a training accident with one of our deputies,” Wagner said. “We are in the middle of trying to figure it all out and treating this as if another officer was shot in the field.”
Wagner said the incident occurred at the sheriff’s office’s shooting range with a pistol around 1:30 p.m.
The deputy was flown to Memorial Hermann in Houston where he was stable upon arrival and is expected to make a full recovery, Public Information Officer Varon Snelgrove said.
An investigation is ongoing, Snelgrove said.
“We are extremely lucky with this one,” Wagner said.
