ANGLETON — A second elementary school experiencing a surge in COVID cases will be closed in Angleton ISD.
Westside Elementary joins Northside Elementary in shutting its doors to students and staff Tuesday. Northside will remain closed at least through the end of the week, Angleton ISD announced Monday afternoon, while the situation at Westside will be assessed and an announcement on its long-range plan made Tuesday.
Twenty-three students and eight staff members have reported active cases at Westside, while 18 students and six staff members were listed as active cases on the district’s COVID-19 dashboard Monday evening.
“Angleton ISD closely monitors positive COVID-19 cases, symptomatic students, and students who are quarantining due to parent choice,” Public Information Director Hanna Chalmers said in a news release. “We use this information to continue to make decisions that keep students’ and employees’ safety our top priority. This information is reviewed on a school-by-school basis.”
The weeklong closure of Northside Elementary will allow the district more time to clean the campus and slow the spread of COVID. As of Monday evening, remote learning will not be required for students of the closed schools.
“We understand any inconvenience this may cause for our students and parents, but we will continue to work toward keeping our Wildcats safe and healthy,” Chalmers said in the statement. “We will continue to monitor all AISD schools concerning COVID-19 cases so that we can communicate and give updates in a timely manner.”
Testing was available Monday at Northside Elementary and Chalmers reported families were taking advantage of it. Symptomatic personnel also undergoing were COVID testing at Westside Elementary with testing to continue at both campuses Tuesday.
Families with students at Westside Elementary who have tested positive, are showing symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19 are asked to contact the school, allowing for accurate counting of active cases. Westside will have five phone operators on duty to answer calls in English and Spanish.
Parents can email the school at rbraun@angletonisd.net (English) and mwilde@angletonisd.net (Spanish) if they can’t get through by phone to provide the requested information.
