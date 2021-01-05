ANGLETON — A Lake Jackson man and two Alvin men were added Monday to Brazoria County’s death toll from COVID-19 as the positivity rate for tests remains high, officials said.
More than a quarter of the people being tested by the Community Health Network are found to have an active COVID infection, chief admin officer Penny Pabst said.
“From last week’s data, from Dec. 26 through Dec. 30, it was 28.9 percent people testing positive for the virus,” Pabst said. “That’s 68 positives out of 235 people.”
On Saturday alone, out of 93 people tested, 32 results came back positive, Pabst said.
“That’s data from all of our clinics in Brazoria County that were open on Saturday, including Freeport, Pearland and Alvin. This does not include Angleton,” Pabst said. “That’s 34.8 percent positive on just one day.”
With the 206 new cases reported Monday by the Brazoria County Health Department, the county is averaging 277 cases a day in the first three days of the new year. The county did not report cases on New Year’s Day.
The three fatalities reported Monday are of an Alvin man in his 70s, and two men in their 60s, one each from Lake Jackson and Alvin, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said in her daily report. County data shows 212 deaths related to COVID-19.
None of Monday’s cases are from tests administered more than two weeks ago, Trower’s report said.
Community Health Network is not yet providing same-day testing, though it does often receive results in 24 hours, Pabst said.
‘We did get back all of our Saturday testing results on Monday, in the morning,” Pabst said. “Now the county just has to process it all, I presume.”
Monday’s cases also include one resident from Tuscany Village Nursing home, Trower’s report stated.
Four cases were transferred out of the county’s jurisdiction, and no Brazoria County jail inmate cases were reported, Trower said.
Of the 206 cases reported, 39 were probable, county data reports.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Another bump in recoveries was reported Monday, with 269 added to the county’s chart. Monday’s recovery number usually is higher because the county does not process recoveries on Sundays.
Active cases are now at 4,081 and probable cases are at 899 people. Of the 21,212 total cases reported by the county since the pandemic started in mid-March, 16,020 are now classified as recovered.
About 40 percent of Monday’s reported COVID-19 cases were found in Pearland, at 83, commensurate with its share of the county’s population. Lake Jackson had 22 new cases, followed by Manvel (18), Alvin (16), Angleton (seven) and Clute (five). Brazoria had four new cases, West Columbia had three, and two cases each were reported for Richwood, Sweeny, Jones Creek and Holiday Lakes. Iowa Colony had one reported new case Monday, according to the county’s data.
People in their 50s accounted for the most cases Monday with 30, two more than people in their 30s. People in their 40s and 20s each accounted for 26 new cases, 15 cases each were among people in their 70s and adolescents, those in their 60s and younger than 10 had 10 cases each, and seven cases were reported among those 80 and older, according to the county’s data.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.