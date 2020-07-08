COVID-19 case positive and probable results are recorded once per new case, not per new test, a Brazoria County Health Department representative says.
Reported coronavirus case numbers are not inflated with subsequent tests from the same person, Brazoria County Spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.
“If the person tested positive and then took a follow-up test to determine if they still had the virus and that also tested positive, then that would just count as one coronavirus case,” Trower said. “That would not count as two cases.”
This means the 2,531 cases Brazoria County Health Department reported as of Tuesday come from 2,531 separate cases, not tests.
If a person tests positive for the virus, recovers and then tests positive at a later date, then that will count as two cases, Trower said.
“People may catch the virus multiple times,” Trower said. “Health officials determine which cases qualify as new cases on a case-by-case basis, following their own personalized investigations into that person’s medical history.”
People who do not test positive for the coronavirus are not reported by all testing centers, Trower said.
“With negative tests, a lot of times we don’t get those test results, so we don’t have complete data of all of the negatives in the county,” Trower said. “That’s just not something that we file as a county because some testing facilities provide the county with only the positive test results, so we only have a complete idea of all of the positive test results in the county.”
All testing facilities are required to provide new coronavirus cases, but they are not required to provide negative results, Trower said.
“That may include private testing facilities,” Trower said. “But everyone must provide us with their new positive tests.”
Probable cases, which are in people who are symptomatic and linked to a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, are reported in the same manner as confirmed positive cases, Trower said.
“If health officials determine that the person may have been re-infected, whether, probable or confirmed, that is counted as a new case,” Trower said.
FICTION: Every coronavirus test result contributes to county-reported case numbers as a new case, even follow-up tests.
FACT: County case numbers are reported per new case, not including follow-up tests, according to county spokeswoman Sharon Trower.
