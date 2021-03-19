ANGLETON — Despite the addition of six deaths reported in Brazoria County on Thursday, the overall trend in Texas and across the United States is that fatalities are trending sharply downward, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Brazoria County reported four people from Pearland — a man and woman each in their 60s and two men in their 70s — have died. A man from Sweeny and an Angleton man, both in their 70s, also were listed as COVID-19 deaths.
Judge Matt Sebesta said he could not speculate on why Brazoria County’s death rate is trending upward when the rest of the state and country are going the opposite way.
County officials do not report fatalities until the death certificate is issued stating the cause as being COVID, they have said. The deaths often occurred days or weeks before that official notification is received.
The county added 75 cases and reported 69 recoveries in its daily report Thursday. Pearland had seven confirmed cases added while Lake Jackson and Alvin each had four. Three cases were reported in Manvel, two in Liverpool and one in Angleton.
Fifty-four probable cases were also reported.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
On the vaccination front, the CDC reports more than 115.7 million doses have been administered with 40.98 million people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. In Texas, Brazoria County is among the top counties for vaccinations with more than 71,603 people — about 20 percent of residents — having received at least one dose. More than 41,042 people are reported as fully vaccinated.
County officials have now reported 33,195 total cases with 1,610 remaining active, 30,511 recovered, 365 deaths and 709 probables.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
