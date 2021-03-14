National pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens had no remaining appointments in Southern Brazoria County in the next five days as of Saturday evening, according to their registration sites, as only a half-dozen county providers are scheduled to receive doses next week.
The biggest distribution will go to UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus, which is expected to receive 3,500 doses, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those doses all will be of the Pfizer vaccine.
Brazoria County Health Department clinics in Lake Jackson, Angleton, Alvin and Pearland are to receive 500 Moderna doses each, as is the Adoue Community Health Network clinic in Alvin.
Those eligible include people age 65 or older, teachers, daycare and preschool workers, and staff, people age 16 or older with chronic medical conditions and health care workers and EMS, according to the site.
All Texans ages 50 or older will be eligible Monday, the Texas Health and Human Services announced March 10.
Lake Jackson led Saturday’s 92 reported cases with 16 residents, followed by 10 each from Pearland and Freeport, according to county data.
Nine Angleton residents, including eight from Alvin, four each from Manvel and Clute, three from Sweeny and a resident from West Columbia, Richwood, Liverpool, Bonney and Jones Creek also tested positive.
Residents in their 50s were the most affected with 14 cases followed by 13 adolescents and 12 each in their 20s and 40s, according to county data. Eight residents in their 30s, four each in their 60s and 70s, two residents older than 80 and a child younger than 10 returned with a positive diagnosis, according to county data.
Saturday’s count included 22 probable cases, 116 recoveries and six cases from tests administered more than two weeks ago, according to county data.
County officials have now reported 32,768 with 1,554 remaining active, 30,248 recovered, 349 deaths and 675 probables.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
