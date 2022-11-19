The Facts takes its news seriously, but being an integral part of the community and economy are also part of the mission of the publication. That includes its Shop Local, Shop Strong campaign to support local businesses.
In its third year of operation, Facts Editor and Publisher Yvonne Mintz started the program as a way to support businesses hurt by the devastated economy during the early stages of the pandemic.
“It actually rattled around in my head for several months during the worst part of the pandemic,” Mintz said. “I worried. I’m a big supporter of local business anyway, especially small businesses. I respect small business owners so much because of the risk that they take and just put themselves all out there. I really admire them. And so during that time, I thought, when the lockdowns get lifted, what can we do to encourage people to spend their money locally?”
With the help of some community’s highest-profile businesses, including Freeport LNG, Gulf Coast Auto Park and MEGlobal, her vision took shape. It wasn’t a hard sell.
“Freeport LNG is committed to being a good neighbor by shopping and sourcing locally for our business needs, By shopping locally, we support our employees and their families and the community in which we live, work and play.” said Wendy Mazurkiewicz, Freeport LNG’s director of Community Affairs. “Shopping local plays an integral role in supporting sustained economic growth in our community. It benefits local schools, first responders, infrastructure, charities and other organizations. The list of benefits is long, and we are proud to participate in this campaign.”
Freeport LNG has supported the campaign’s grand prize since the beginning, and this year has a partner in BASF, allowing two $1,000 top prizes to be awarded.
“BASF understands the importance of community and knows our local businesses are essential to the Brazosport area and our employees,” said Tabitha Ray Walls, BASF communications specialist for Community and Government Affairs. “BASF is proud to support the Shop Local campaign and all it does to shine a light on the great businesses we have here. We encourage everyone to shop local.”
The partners in Shop Local, Shop Strong, both retail and non-retail businesses, buy sponsorships in the campaign. In exchange, they receive promotion through the print, online and social media arms of The Facts, and their sponsorship fees go back into the campaign to provide prizes to shoppers.
“The really cool thing about the program is that our sponsors pour money directly into the economy because their money is what we used to buy the gift cards to the participating businesses,” Mintz said. “So when a business signs on as a retailer or a restaurant, they’re getting not only the exposure through their newspaper advertisements and the online platforms that we have that are very popular, they’re also getting a direct impact because we can buy gift cards to their business to give away in our photo gallery contest.”
Shoppers are entered in the contest by taking a photo of themselves with their purchase from a participating business, then uploading it to the gallery at thefacts.com. Shoppers can scan a QR code available at participating locations to upload their photo entry.
The drawings for up to 10 $25 gift cards to local businesses and the pair of $1,000 grand prizes bring full circle the benefits of the Shop Local campaign — for shoppers, retailers and sponsors. It is not too late the 55 sponsors already benefiting from being part of Shop Local, which runs through Dec. 30, Facts Advertising Director Cindy Cornette said.
“It gives them so much exposure because we’re encouraging our readers to shop at these businesses,” Cornette said. “We give them everything. We give them the banner to hang up so they’re easy to find. We give them the windows clings. Just taking a glance at it, people know if I shop here I have the chance to win.”
Shop Local, Shop Strong is an established program now, and every year, a few more kinks are worked out and it gets better, Mintz said.
“There’s obviously a need. Local retailers need to distinguish themselves from online shopping things, and I don’t see that need going away. And it’s fun,” Mintz aid. “It’s fun to check out new places in your own hometown, or in the surrounding area that just have unique and cool things. It’s way more fun than shopping on Amazon.”
Look for the green Shop Local, Shop, Shop Strong logo when visiting retailers or find a list of participating businesses and sponsors at thefacts.com. Winners of the weekly drawings will be featured throughout the campaign on The Facts’ Facebook page.
