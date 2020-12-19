Some 620,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to land at 1,100 providers in 185 Texas counties starting Monday, including smaller and rural hospitals left out of the first shipment of doses this week, state health officials said Friday.
The Texas allocation will include 159,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, most of them earmarked for long-term care facility residents, and 460,500 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Moderna, which won federal emergency use approval Friday and is expected to start shipping this weekend, officials said.
“Adding the Moderna vaccine will dramatically increase the amount of vaccine that can go to rural areas and smaller providers because it ships in smaller quantities and can be stored longer at regular refrigerator temperatures,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services. “Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are safe and effective — both can confer protection against COVID-19, regardless of which vaccine you receive.”
By the end of the month, the state expects to receive 1.4 million vaccine doses, which will be distributed to a variety of providers including hospitals, health centers, clinics and other medical practices, pharmacies, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent care centers, long-term care facilities, local health departments, state hospitals, state supported living centers, and Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities.
Nearly a quarter-million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived at hospitals and health care facilities around Texas this week. Front-line health care workers, who have battled the disease that has claimed more than 300,000 lives nationally and nearly 25,000 in Texas, are first in line for the injections.
Some 110 sites from the Rio Grande Valley to the Panhandle received doses this week, Gov. Greg Abbott said, including hard-hit border communities and the state’s largest cities with some of Texas’ highest death tolls. Rural Texas was largely left out of the mix due to logistics, but next week’s shipment, with nearly three times as many doses going to 10 times as many providers, includes smaller cities and rural towns such as Palestine, Muleshoe, Killeen, Beeville, Rockport, Odessa and others.
It’s part of the second phase of the largest national immunization program in American history. Health officials believe those who have been vaccinated could still spread the virus and are recommending they continue to practice social distancing and masking until more is known about the vaccines’ effectiveness in stopping the spread.
