FREEPORT — A Lake Jackson man is in custody and charged with the shooting and killing of a 27-year-old Freeport man after an argument over a woman, Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey said.
Officers were called to a residential disturbance at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of South Avenue J between two men where the caller cited gunshots.
Police arrived and met with a homeowner and found 27-year-old Joshua Zavala dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds, Garivey said.
Two witnesses at the home identified Victor DeRosa, 37, as the shooter. They said he had left the scene after the shooting, Garivey said.
Investigators arrested DeRosa in Lake Jackson, Garivey said.
“The investigation is still ongoing but the charges of murder have been accepted by the District Attorney’s Office,” Garivey said.
DeRosa remains in custody at the Freeport jail, held without bond, Garivey said.
