ROSHARON — One person is dead and another went by medical helicopter to a Houston hospital after a shooting at a convenience store Sunday night, authorities said.

Brazoria County Sheriff's deputies continues to process the scene at the store at FM 521 and FM 1462 as Monday approached, Sheriff's Capt. Darrell Collins said.

“We have a white female that’s deceased — she has not been identified yet — and we have a white male that was LifeFlighted who has a gunshot wound to his hand.” Collins saId.

Four men have been detained, Collins said.

“They ran to a house nearby the store, and that’s where we’re at right now,” Collins said. “It’s still very early in the investigation.”

Investigators are not looking for additional suspects at this time, he said.

He could not release any other information late Sunday, Collins said.

Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.

