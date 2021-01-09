ANGLETON — While the holiday break might have contributed to a case jump for Brazosport and Sweeny ISDs, numbers for Angleton, Columbia-Brazoria and Danbury ISDs do not yet appear to be especially high as districts wrap up the first week back to school.
Of those three, Angleton ISD is the largest district and has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases — 17 among students and 13 among staff members.
According to the district breakdown, there are active student cases at Angleton Junior High (six), Westside Elementary (five), Rancho Isabella Elementary (two), Central Elementary, Northside Elementary, Angleton High School and in the Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program (one each).
Four staff members at Westside Elementary, two each at Southside Elementary and at the junior high, and one each at the high school, Northside Elementary and in the Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program have tested positive for the virus. Two non-campus staff members also have tested positive, according to the district dashboard, which the district updated Friday.
The latest data from C-BISD is from Thursday and indicates there are three positive cases among students — two at Columbia High School and one at Barrow Elementary — and three positive cases among staff, all at West Columbia Elementary. A student at West Brazos Junior High, one at Barrow Elementary and two at Wild Peach Elementary have also been reported as symptomatic.
The largest numbers on C-BISD’s breakdown are in regard to close contacts: five students at Columbia High School; four students at West Brazos Junior High; six staff members and 10 students at West Columbia Elementary; one student and one staff member at Wild Peach Elementary; and one staff member and five students at Barrow Elementary.
Danbury ISD officials reported via email that one off-campus staff member had tested positive for the virus as of Friday. There are six other active cases within the district: two off-campus elementary school staff members, one on-campus third-grade student, one off-campus eighth-grade student, one off-campus high school sophomore and one off-campus high school junior.
Brazoria County officials reported 248 new cases of COVID-19 and 227 recoveries Friday, according to an email from spokeswoman Sharon Trower.
Of the new cases, 61 are probable and one case has been transferred out of county jurisdiction, while five are from test samples more than two weeks old, Trower said in her email.
Officials did not report any deaths or cases linked to nursing homes or the county jail Friday.
Cases were reported for all age ranges: two for those in their 80s, eight for those in their 70s, 11 for those in their 60s, 17 children and 17 cases among those in their 50s, 28 among those in their 40s, 31 adolescents, 35 among those in their 20s and 38 among those in their 30s.
As for municipalities, new cases were reported in Pearland (76), Alvin (28), Angleton (16), Manvel (11), Freeport (10), Lake Jackson (eight), Clute (seven), Iowa Colony (six), Brazoria (four), Liverpool (five), Sweeny and Danbury (three), Oyster Creek, Brookside Village and Holiday Lakes (two each), and West Columbia, Richwood, Surfside Beach and Jones Creek (one each).
The age and area breakdowns on the county dashboard do not include probable cases. Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
There have been 22,332 reported cases in Brazoria County, of which 4,232 are active and 1,001 are probable. There have been 16,881 recoveries and 218 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.