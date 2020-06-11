Eight more Windsong Care residents were announced to have tested positive for COVID-19, but none were admitted to the hospital for the virus, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The Pearland facility has had the most people of any long-term care facility in the county become infected with COVID-19 with 80 residents and nine employees testing positive. Two residents with COVID-19 have died.
The county remains in close contact with all area nursing homes for any assistance needed, Sebesta said.
The county has 12 residents under hospital care, according to the health department.
Of Wednesday’s 20 reported cases, 14 people reside in Pearland. For the past week, three days have had reports of 20 or more new COVID-19 cases.
Pearland residents reported Wednesday to have tested positive include a boy in the 10 to 19 age range, a man in his 20s, two men in their 40s, a woman in her 60s, three men in their 60s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 70s and two men and two women older than 80.
Angleton had the second-highest tally with three residents testing positive — a man in his 30s, woman in her 30s and a man in his 70s.
An Alvin woman in her 20s, an Iowa Colony woman in her 40s and a Manvel man in his 30s also tested positive, according to county numbers.
The Angleton man and the Iowa Colony woman are probable cases.
Brazoria County also announced 11 new recoveries Wednesday, bringing the total to 592 people considered recovered.
The county has now reported 790 residents to test positive for the novel coronavirus, with 171 remaining active and 16 as probable cases, not including cases inside Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons.
Eleven people have died.
Texas has had nearly 80,000 positive cases and more than 1,800 deaths since the pandemic began, according to state health figures. It has seen both the number of positive tests and hospitalizations spike in recent weeks.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
