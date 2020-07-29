Editor's note: this article has been updated to correct Oak Village's location.
Seventeen of 167 new COVID-19 cases were connected to Brazoria County nursing homes Wednesday, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Nine residents of Cypress Woods Care Center in Angleton, one resident of K’s Place Personal Care Home in Angleton and seven employees of Oak Village Healthcare in Lake Jackson were included in the fourth-highest daily count of new infections announced Wednesday, Sebesta said.
“I hate seeing the high numbers,” Sebesta said. “We did have … 111 recoveries today, and we did not have any deaths to report, which is a good thing.”
The county's most populated city, Pearland, had the highest number of cases announced with 31, county data shows, followed closely by Alvin with 30 new cases.
Angleton had 10 more cases than the more-populous Lake Jackson, with 28 and 18, respectively.
Quintana, which has a population of fewer than 100 people, saw its first case when a man in his 20s tested positive, county data shows.
“I think it has hit just about every community except Dansiger … very, very few people are in that area,” Sebesta said.
Freeport had 16 new cases, the second-highest daily number for the city, according to county data.
Clute had nine new cases and Brazoria had six, the data shows. Sweeny and Manvel each had four new cases.
Jones Creek and Oyster Creek each had three new cases, Iowa Colony, West Columbia, Danbury, Liverpool and Holiday Lakes each had two and Richwood had one, according to the data.
People in their 20s again had the most new infections announced in their age group with 31 of the 167 cases. Another 27 were in people in their 30s and 24 were in people in their 40s, the data shows, meaning about half, 49 percent, of Wednesday’s new cases were in people in the 20 to 40 age range.
Another 22 were in people in their 60s, 18 cases were in people from the 10 to 19 age range, 17 were in their 60s, 14 were in their 70s, six were 80 or older and five were younger than 10, the data shows.
Brazoria County has had 5,403 total COVID-19 cases with 2,797 cases remaining active and 2,544 considered recovered. There are 21 probable cases and 41 people with COVID-19 have died.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
