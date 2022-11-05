WEST COLUMBIA
The Columbia Roughnecks lost last year’s regular-season finale and went on to upset the top seed in the bidistrict round.
The ’Necks are hoping for similar success after losing Friday night.
Brookshire Royal shut down the Columbia run game and outscored the maroon and white 28-3 in the second half to spoil the Roughnecks’ home finale with a 38-10 defeat at Griggs Field.
“I thought defensively, we played well, but we were on the short side of the field all night, and we couldn’t get anything going offensively,” Roughnecks coach Brent Mascheck said. “Credit Brookshire’s defense; they played well. Brookshire’s a really good team, and they are 9-1 for a reason.
“It’s a tough loss, but it is a new season now.”
The Roughnecks (3-3, 5-5) will play top-ranked Silsbee (6-0, 10-0) at 7:30 p.m. next Friday in a Class 4A, Region 4 bidistrict game in La Porte.
“They are ranked in the top 10, but we have played (state-ranked) Bellville this year and played them well,” Mascheck said. “So we are not afraid of those guys, and we will line up against them and be ready to go.”
The first half of Friday’s game was a defensive struggle, but the Falcons wore down the Roughnecks’ pass rush in the second half to give quarterback Ashton Robinson time to light up the Columbia defense for three touchdowns in the third quarter.
“I thought our pass rush was good in the first half; second half, we just didn’t get to the quarterback as much as we wanted to,” Mascheck said. “When he has a clean pocket, he can throw a nice ball, but when we dirtied the pocket, we made him make some throws that he didn’t want to.”
The Falcons faced a second and 21 on their first drive of the third quarter when Robinson hit Antonio Page for a 17-yard gain. One play later, Robinson found Avery Robinson with a catch in the corner of the end zone to push the Falcons’ lead to 17-7 with 7:27 left in the third quarter.
After a Columbia three and out on its next possession, Robinson converted on third and 2 with a 14-yard slant pass to DaShawn Adams. Two plays later, Robinson threw to Page, who scored on a 17-yard catch and run to extend the Royal lead to 24-7 with 3:35 left.
Running back Trevon Lewis fumbled on the Roughnecks’ next possession, and Robinson made them pay with a 44-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass to Adams against busted coverage to make it 31-7.
Cole Gotcher’s 24-yard field goal with 8:28 left in the fourth quarter broke the Falcons’ run of 21 straight points.
Zakai Anderson scored the final points on the night with a 2-yard rush into the end zone. His 25-yard scamper five plays earlier was the highlight of the drive for the Falcons.
Columbia finished the second half with four punts, and a turnover after Lewis’ second-quarter score pulled the Roughnecks within three at the half. Columbia also lost the turnover battle, 2 to 0.
“That was the biggest issue. We would get something going, and then we would have a negative play,” Mascheck said. “We didn’t sustain any offensive drives, but they did, and they made a couple of big plays.
The Falcons got on the board first, thanks to a 42-yard field goal by kicker Mauricio Diaz with 2:22 left in the opening quarter. A Roughneck turnover in the second stanza led to Anderson scoring on a 4-yard run after converting on third down with an 11-yard reception on a wheel route.
Meanwhile, the Roughnecks’ defense held its ground in the first half on a few Falcons possessions to keep the game close.
Anderson rushed for 30 yards to the Columbia’s 17-yard line on the Falcons’ opening possession, but the Falcons managed 6 yards and settled for a 35-yard field goal that was short.
The Roughnecks got into Royal territory to the 35 but turned the ball over on downs. Robinson hit Anderson for a 44-yard gain, but Columbia’s defense stopped the Falcons again, leading to Diaz’s 42-yard boot.
The Falcons recovered the ball on the ensuing kickoff to give them a short field at the 26-yard line, but Gavin Gros’ sack of Robinson forced a Royal punt with 1:43 left in the opening quarter to set up Lewis’ score.
“I thought the entire defensive group played outstanding early on, but against a good team like that, you can’t keep giving them a short field because, after a while, they are going to start going,” Mascheck said. “When a defense is on the field as much as we were tonight, it makes it tough.”
Columbia answered on its final drive of the first half on Lewis’ 33-yard touchdown run. Lewis carried the ball on the last three plays on the drive to give the offense a jolt that did not carry over into the second half.
However, the Roughnecks turn their attention to the playoffs for the third time in four years and the second consecutive season as the No. 4 seed. Columbia had a chance to be as high as No. 2 with a win and Sealy loss Friday night, much like last season when a win against Brazosport could have netted the Roughnecks the third seed.
However, it didn’t matter much when the Roughnecks toppled top-seeded North Forest in the bidistrict round.
“We have 24 hours to feel sorry for ourselves, and then we have to get right back up and ready for a good Silsbee team,” Mascheck said. “Kids are so resilient, and they will bounce back.”
