Snowbirds Bruce and Kathy Hickey, both 70, are seen through the windows of a trailer that had been waterfront, as they look at the wreckage of the trailer park where they had a winter home, originally purchased by Kathy's mother in 1979, on San Carlos Island, Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, one week after the passage of Hurricane Ian.
WEST COLUMBIA — Maybe high grocery prices or an uncertain economy contributed to the dismal display of giving, but Jerry Gore said he isn’t giving up on his mercy mission to Floridians hard hit by Hurricane Ian.
“We had to postpone our Florida hurricane relief trip until Friday the 14th as we did not have enough monetary donations nor did we get enough supplies donated,” he said. “It takes approximately $8,000 for a trip to Florida. As of now, we have approximately $2,500 cash.”
Gore planned to drive to Florida, find a small town similar to West Columbia and pitch in with supplies and volunteers.
“We have gotten in touch with a small church in a small town. They are highly in need of supplies, and are graciously waiting on our arrival,” he said. “Please, let’s make this happen. We are only one storm away from them.”
The central section of the state took the brunt of high-end, Category 4 Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28-29. Millions lost power, bridges collapsed, roads washed away and numerous counties were declared disaster areas.
In the past, we’ve had people give us $5 and we’ve had people give us $2,000,” Gore said. “We need any amount that you can give and we sure do appreciate any amount that you give.”
He is taking donations through noon Friday at Farmers Insurance, 108 W. Myrtle St. in Angleton, and Iglesia Centro Cristiano, 114 S. Columbia Drive in West Columbia.
Gore and his family will load up a rented box truck and take turns driving straight through to Florida.
The public is asked to help Gore help Florida by donating the following:
Money to be used for a Penske truck rental, fuel for trucks there and back and bulk fuel for generators
Cleaning supplies including bleach, 5-gallon buckets, scouring pads, large trash bags, sponges, clothes line and pins, laundry detergent, Zip-loc bags
Tools, including tarps, rope, duct tape, flashlights, batteries, work gloves and large trash cans
Food such as ready-to-eat canned meals, peanut butter, granola bars, trail mix, canned vegetables, tuna packets, Vienna sausages, crackers, water, paper towels, paper plates and plastic utensils
Hygiene items including hand sanitizer, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, wash cloths, soap, feminine products, toilet paper
Baby items including diapers, wipes, bottles, food in jars, formula, onesies
Dry food, blankets and beds for pets.
Have questions or want to help? Call Gore at 979-331-4756.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.