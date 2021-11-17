Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: November 17, 2021 @ 6:22 pm
Police car on the street at night
ANGLETON — A man suspected of robbing two Houston bank branches Wednesday afternoon is in custody after Brazoria County law enforcement agencies joined the pursuit.
Houston police were pursuing Deyante Adams, 30, as he headed south down Highway 288 and alerted Brazoria County law enforcement, Sgt. Anthony Hurse with Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said.
Brazoria County Precinct 3 joined the pursuit about 2:50 p.m. near the CR 58 exit, Hurse said.
“The vehicle was reported to be a red Chevrolet Equinox and continued the pursuit southbound on CR 60, then the vehicle turned west, then north on CR 48,” Hurse said.
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper and deputy constable assisted Houston officers in stopping the vehicle on CR 48 at the CR 62 intersection, Hurse said.
A Houston Police Department representative declined to release information about the robberies. Hurse did not immediately know which bank branches were robbed, he said.
“The suspect was said to be passing notes to the tellers during the robbery and also had multiple warrants out for his arrest involving narcotics and assault,” Hurse said.
The Houston Police Department Robbery Division will lead the investigation, he said. Adams was taken back to the Houston jail after his arrest, Hurse said.
Dakota Perry is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0149.
