As the holidays are fast approaching, The Facts is bringing back its Shop Local, Shop Strong campaign to support Southern Brazoria County’s small businesses.
In its second year, Shop Local, Shop Strong started during the pandemic as a way for The Facts to help the community, Editor and Publisher Yvonne Mintz said.
“We started the program in 2020 when our businesses were reeling from pandemic closures, but the importance of shopping locally remains,” Mintz said. “Business owners need our support, and more than that, it’s fun to browse area shops, meet our neighbors and find unique gifts.”
That puts the fun in giving, Mintz said.
“Knowing that by giving gifts we are also helping our community businesses that provide jobs and tax dollars in our economy just makes it that much more special,” Mintz said. “Shop Local, Shop Strong allows our industry and business partners to help out small business and incentivize shopping locally.”
To be a part of the campaign, residents can shop at a participating Shop Local, Shop Strong business, take their photo there and upload the picture to the gallery at thefacts.com. Doing so enters the shopper into drawings for dozens of gift cards as well as for the grand prize of a $1,000 gift card that can be spent at a single participating business or split among several.
Biker’s Bay at 445 E. Plantation Drive in Clute has been a part of the campaign for both years, and owner John Lively said he saw customers who came in more than once because of the promotion.
“It’s good to be a local business supporting local customers; we’ve been in business since 2008,” Lively said. “We’ve had a lot of repeat customers and this is a good opportunity for them to come in and win a little something.”
It helps the community because keeping shopping dollars at home supports local people and causes, he said.
The campaign includes T-shirts, banners, window clings and a concerted advertising push online and in print where businesses can show off what they do.
“We have some unique businesses and restaurants,” Mintz said. “They add character to our community. We have to support them if we want them to stay around.”
For small businesses, it’s a chance to get their name out there in a way they might not be able to manage without a boost from sponsors, Mintz said. Plus, it’s new people in their doors.
Refresh Boutique at 105 This Way in Lake Jackson, a resale shop that helps support the efforts of True to Life Ministries, likes the spirit of community at the heart of Shop Local, Shop Strong, Manager Cindy Broaddus said.
“For us, Refresh is part of True Life Ministries, so the more people know about what we do in the community, the better,” Broaddus said. “This is a chance to keep us in the forefront, so we’re not just a cute boutique to shop in, we also provide service to people.”
Supporting locally owned stores allows those businesses to support the community, Grapevine Gifts co-owner Ron Martin said.
“Our business is up because people are shopping locally,” he said. “Hopefully people will shop local by knowing what the campaign is all about. That’s how we stay open, we don’t sell to other people in different parts of the country.”
The gift shop at 125 Highway 332 in Lake Jackson is known for its charity work around the community, Martin said.
“Most people know what we do in this community, that we’ve sponsored elementary schools, we give to almost any nonprofit organization, and the only way we can do that is if people shop local,” Martin said. “As long as people can support us, then we get to support their causes.”
When you Shop Locally, you are boosting the economy and helping our small business owners keep doing what they love to do, serve our community, Facts Advertising Director Cindy Cornette said.
“Most big stores offer the same items while shopping local businesses gives you more diverse choices. You are also able to get the items you want now,” she said. “Another perk for shopping at small local businesses is that these businesses offer such unique gift items that you can’t find anywhere else.”
Last year’s grand prize winner visited several small businesses she wouldn’t have gone to otherwise, Mintz said.
“She chose her $500 grand prize gift card from T’Salta, and now she is a regular customer there,” Mintz said. “It’s just the best. Honestly, I love this program, and I’m grateful for the support of sponsors and the retailers and restaurants that signed on. But it doesn’t work without shoppers.”
A list of participating businesses can be found on Page 10A of today’s edition.
