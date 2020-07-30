ANGLETON — Thursday marked the 12th consecutive day Brazoria County officials reported 100 or more new COVID-19 cases, as county officials added 145 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 recoveries to the tally.
Another death was also reported, bringing the total to 42 people.
The greatest number of new cases was 37 in Pearland, closely followed in Alvin with 34.
Lake Jackson had 17 new cases while Angleton saw 15, according to county data. Freeport and Clute added 11 and seven new cases to their respective totals.
“We were doing very well for a few days prior to this and I think that’s up just a little bit,” Lake Jackson Mayor Bob Sipple said. “But I still think that we are continuing to make progress against this by following the protocol.”
In the northern part of the county, Manvel saw five new people test positive for the novel coronavirus, while Iowa Colony saw four.
Three new cases each were reported in Brazoria, Richwood, and Danbury. In West Columbia, Sweeny, and Brookside Village, two new cases each were reported Thursday.
Seven of Thursday’s cases were in children under the age of 10, while another 20 were in people under the age of 20.
People in their 20s accounted for 24 of the new cases, and there were 25 positive cases found in people in their 30s. There were 26 new cases in people in the 40s age range, and 21 cases were reported among people in their 50s.
Among those in their 60s, officials reported 12 new cases, with another seven among people in their 70s. Three people 80 or older were included in Thursday’s report.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
In all, Brazoria County has reported 5,548 cases of the novel coronavirus. Of those, 2,892 are active and 2,594 people have recovered. Twenty cases are considered probable and 42 people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
