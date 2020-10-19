One of the largest COVID-19 antibody surveys will have its home in Texas, thanks to a collaboration between the Texas State Department of Health Services and the University of Texas Health Center at Houston. It’s to be called Texas CARES — the Texas Coronavirus Antibody Response Survey.
“Texans who participate in this survey will provide valuable information about who has and who has not been infected and how that is changing over time,” Dr. Eric Boerwinkle, dean of the UTHealth School of Public Health, said in a statement. “I’m asked all the time about how a person can help this fight against COVID-19. Well, participating in this survey is a way all Texans can help."
The project, announced Monday, is to discover the proportion of people within the state who have COVID-19 antibodies, which are indicative of a previous infection and an undetermined amount of immunity. The survey’s open to everyone — those who’ve tested positive, those who’ve tested negative and those who haven’t been tested whatsoever. A diverse survey pool would help researchers figure out why some infected people are asymptomatic while others are not.
The survey’s to encompass about 100,000 people, with special focus on school-aged children, teachers and other education professionals, employees who frequently deal with the public and patients and staff at community health clinics.
Those who want to participate in the survey can go to spa.uth.edu/texascares or email texascares@uth.tmc.edu.
Meanwhile, in COVID-19 reports for Monday for Brazoria County, there was one death, a man in his 70s who lived in Brazoria. There were 43 cases in all, along with 29 recoveries. One of the new cases was transferred out of the county.
None of the reports Monday were more than two weeks old.
Pearland led municipalities with 11 cases, Alvin had 10, there were six in Lake Jackson, five in Clute, three in Brazoria, and one each in Bonney, Danbury, Freeport, Iowa Colony, Liverpool, Manvel and Oyster Creek.
Ten of the day’s cases came from people aged 10-19, followed by seven among people in their 40s, six each among people in their 20s and 50s, four each among people in their 30s and 60s, and three each among those in their 70s and chidden nine years and younger.
Monday’s 43 reports also sent the county over the 11,000-case mark, to 11,032. Of those, 10,213 people have recovered and 149 people have died.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
