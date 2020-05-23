Brazoria County announced zero additional positive cases of COVID-19 in any Texas Department of Criminal Justice or nursing home or care facility, Saturday afternoon.
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta was pleased with the revelation but did not put much stock to a possible trend.
“It’s still 10 cases,” Sebesta said. “It’s a long weekend and results will be slower coming in. Let’s see how the flow of cases is for the next days.”
Pearland recorded half of Saturday’s 10 announced cases. Residents included a woman more than 80 years old, two women in their 40s, another in her 60s and a man in his 40s.
Two probable cases were recorded in Alvin, a boy under 10 years old and a woman in her 20s, according to county data.
An Angleton woman in her 60s, a probable Manvel woman in her 50s and a Freeport woman in her 40s also tested positive for COVID-19.
The county also reported six recoveries.
The county now has 835 cases with 396 active, 417 recovered and 10 probable. A dozen people have died from complications of the deadly virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
