ANGLETON — Brazoria County set a new high mark for new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day for the second consecutive day and third time since Sunday.
County officials reported 56 new cases spread over 13 cities Thursday afternoon, topping previous high counts of 49 set Wednesday and 42 set Sunday.
“It’s gotten a little crazy,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “We started getting into the 30s and 40s — today we’re in the 50s, and today we’ve affected 13 different communities.”
Officials also reported another death: an Angleton woman in her 70s who became the county's 14th fatality. Sebesta did not know any information about that woman's case, he said.
Alvin and Pearland were hit the hardest, with 15 and 13 newly confirmed cases, respectively. As has been the recent trend during the surge of infections, all but five of those cases were among people younger than 50. An Alvin girl under 10 was the youngest in those two cities.
Further south, Manvel reported six new cases — three men and two women in their 20s or 30s and a woman in her 50s — while Rosharon’s two new cases were both women in their 20s.
Four of Lake Jackson’s six new cases affected people in their 20s or 30s, Angleton, Clute, Brazoria, Danbury and Iowa Colony all reported new cases as well — all people in their 20s and 30s — and West Columbia reported a man in his 40s.
One new case each in Freeport and Sweeny were of women who are senior citizens.
“Honestly I couldn’t have told you three days ago we were gonna be in the 50s by Thursday,” Sebesta said.
County officials also reported seven recoveries, and one probable case: an Angleton woman in her 30s.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Those considered probable for the disease are urged to self-isolate.
None of the new cases are related to prisons or nursing homes, Sebesta said.
Daily data collected by the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council indicates Brazoria County had 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in local hospitals, with an additional 4 in ICU units as of Wednesday. That number does not match what the county has, spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.
She could not share the exact figure but said the county’s number is less than that.
The council’s website states its information is only as valid as the number and accuracy of the data hospitals provide.
To date, 1,075 people have tested positive for COVID-19 across Brazoria County. Of those, 356 remain confirmed cases while 40 are probable, and 665 have recovered. There have been 14 deaths from the virus since the middle of March.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
