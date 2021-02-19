ANGLETON — County clinics are set to restart second dose appointments scheduled for today and begin administering new vaccinations as soon as last week’s shipment enters county refrigerators.
County officials have yet to receive the county’s allotment of 4,000 Moderna doses and do not expect them until Monday or Tuesday at the earliest, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“We had a healthy allotment scheduled to come this week but it has yet to shipped due to the weather,” Sebesta said. “We do not make appointments without vaccines in our hands. The ones administered on Friday are second doses that have been planned for weeks. They usually arrive on Monday and Tuesday but the ones have not yet shipped. I’m not sure where they ship but the weather has caused delays in shipments.”
Brazoria County Health Director Cathy Sbrusch added the Alvin clinic’s power has been restored.
“As of now, all the Health Department clinics will be open to give vaccines as scheduled tomorrow, including the Alvin clinic,” County Health Director Cathy Sbrusch said in a statement. “Power has been restored to the Alvin clinic and the generator has been fixed. We plan to be business as usual for next week.”
Additional updates and information will be posted on the county’s website and Facebook pages.
Communication issues caused by power outages and limited connectivity resulted in Brazoria County’s lowest COVID-19 report since Dec. 27, according to county data. Reported deaths included an Alvin woman in her 90s, an Angleton man in his 80s, Alvin man in his 80s, Angleton woman in her 70s, Iowa Colony man in his 80s and West Columbia man in his 60s.
Pearland led Thursday’s reported positives with eight residents testing for the novel coronavirus, according to county data. Alvin followed with three cases; two were in Lake Jackson, Manvel and Holiday Lakes and Clute, Iowa Colony and Brazoria had one new case each, according to county data.
Three cases are from tests administered more than two weeks ago, 17 positives were probable and one case was transferred out of county jurisdiction, Trower said in her update.
Five patients were in their 60s, four were in their 20s, three each were in their 30s and 50s, two were in their 40s and one in their 70s, teens and older than 80, according to county data.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
County officials also reported 641 residents to recover from the virus Thursday.
Of the 29,897 cases in the county, 2,397 are considered active and 26,000 have recovered. There are 1,197 cases considered probable and 303 people with COVID-19 have died.
