FREEPORT — The Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is looking to spike local participation in the 2020 census by hosting an event enticing people to fill out their questionnaire.
Officials told Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber President Gina Aguirre Adams only about 25 percent of the Brazoria County population had filled out the census as of Thursday afternoon.
Learning of the county’s low turnout, Adams wanted to do her part to improve the numbers.
“The deadline is Sept. 30 and I know some are hoping to extend the deadline, but Texas only has 61 percent of the state that has filled it out,” Adams said. “For every one percent not counted, Texas could lose $300 million every year.”
The census is conducted once every 10 years and attempts to count every United States resident to verify how federal funds should be allocated and to which communities.
Funding can impact early childhood programs, education, disaster relief, highway planning, construction and much more.
Filling out the census may not seem like a big deal, but it has significant ramifications on the future of Brazoria County, Adams said.
“Not participating hurts our community,” she said. “A lot counts for the census and people don’t realize the importance.”
Municipalities could risk losing millions of dollars in federal funding over the next decade if the census is undercounted, Adams said.
Freeport City Manager Tim Kelty was aware of this and didn’t hesitate to grant Adams permission to use the municipal park as the event’s venue, she said.
Partnering with the Brazosport Cares Food Pantry, the Austin nonprofit designEDengagement and others, Adams added the Sunday event would serve as a food drive with “fruits, vegetables and other free goodies.”
“We will bring a truck and food bags and have 10 people there to help them to fill the census out on iPads,” Adams said. “It only takes about 10 minutes and we are hoping we can bring out some people.”
There will also be live entertainment and staff will apply social distance, Adams said.
The event is 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd.
To complete the 2020 Census questionnaire, visit 2020census.gov.
