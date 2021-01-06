Brazoria County residents are expressing frustration, anger and confusion as federal and state officials slowly roll out vaccines to inoculate those at the highest risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19.
Only 1.7 percent of county residents 16 and older have received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines thus far, the majority front-line medical workers who were prioritized to be the first vaccinated under the state and federal rollout plans. They are in Group 1A, which also includes residents of long-term care facilities.
Texas also said the first wave of vaccines could go to people in Group 1B, which includes people 65 and older and those 16 and older with at least one chronic medical condition or who are pregnant.
While the state has opened the door to all those people being vaccinated, many Brazoria County providers are finding the freezer bare when people ask for the shot.
Of the 1,333,450 vaccine doses distributed in Texas, less than half — 439,502 — have been put into someone’s arm, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. Nationwide, only 28.4 percent of available doses have been injected as of Tuesday morning, according to the CDC data.
Local pharmacies, including H-E-B, CVS and Walgreens, all plan to have the Moderna vaccine in stock but are waiting for the state to distribute it.
H-E-B exhausted its initial allocation and is waiting for more to continue vaccinating healthcare providers and those in Phase 1B, according to a news release. A “scheduler tool” will be available on the grocery chain’s website for appointments once the vaccine in stock at its locations, the news releases.
CVS and Walgreens will have similar approaches using their phone or tablet apps to schedule appointments. Both drug store chains are also awaiting a shipment, according to company statements.
The county website states eligible Phase 1A and 1B residents can reserve a vaccination time by calling 979-864-1484, and shots will be given until the supply is exhausted.
Brazoria County will post COVID-19 vaccine information and updates on its website as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available through the county, a county news release states.
County officials urged eligible residents to watch for information from local pharmacies, physicians’ offices and urgent care facilities for dates the COVID-19 vaccine will be available at these locations, the news release said.
“In Brazoria County, over 80 facilities are enrolled with the State to receive and administer the COVID-19 vaccine,” a news release read.
Residents can also access a consent form they must fill out and bring to their appointment, according to the county website.
County Judge Matt Sebesta declined to comment beyond the news release.
For information about the state rollout plan, visit .bit.ly/3bbJ6dT.
Don't forget to have your ID Number tattooed, on your left forearm, while you are in line. That really worked out well last time, didn't it?
