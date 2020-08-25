Tropical Storm Laura has portions of Brazoria County in its potential path, leading the National Weather Service to place the upper Texas coast from the border to Port Bolivar under a hurricane watch, and Port Bolivar to San Luis Pass under a tropical storm watch.
County Judge Matt Sebesta signed a disaster declaration Monday afternoon before possible severe flooding, storm surge, and damaging winds due to tropical weather.
A storm surge watch also went into indefinite effect, covering Southern Brazoria County and the Brazoria County islands along with Chambers County, coastal Harris County, coastal Galveston County, Galveston Island and the Bolivar Peninsula.
Laura, according to the National Weather Service, was on a west-northwest track late Monday afternoon, traveling around 20 mph. The storm is expected to turn northwest by Wednesday and follow a path that turns gradually northward until landfall around the Texas/Louisiana border.
The National Weather Service continually stressed that the track could move west over the next day or so, so everyone needs to stay alert for changes that could bring Laura closer to Brazoria County, Lake Jackson City Manager Bill Yenne said in a Monday afternoon update.
The U.S. Geological Survey said Laura is too far out from possible landfall to have quality shoreline predictions. The geological survey estimates that Tropical Storm Marco, even though it came ashore east of Texas, is likely to cause dune erosion to 30 percent of Texas beaches and barrier islands, with a 15 percent chance of overwash.
The Ready Brazoria County app is available for mobile phones, set with features like information on emergency services, shelters and evacuation routes that can be accessed both online and offline for Brazoria County residents.
Angleton started up its emergency operations center Monday to better coordinate preparation and response to the storms. Mayor Jason Perez signed a local disaster declaration to go with the ones made by the governor and the president.
According to a statement by city emergency management coordinator Glenn LaMont, Angleton will update its website and social media accounts twice a day, at noon and 6 p.m., and alerts will go out through the BlackBoard Connect Call when necessary.
LaMont reiterated that residents should remove loose debris and unsecured lawn furniture before either of the storms could possibly move through the area.
Also available to the public is an information call center line, 979-848-5691.
As the clock moved past noon Monday, announcements of changed plans followed. Surfside Beach declared that with the possibility of storms, higher tides and storm surge, access roads and the beach at Surfside are indefinitely closed.
For coastal residents headed elsewhere, civic leaders in Harris County are trying to keep the routes open — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a Monday afternoon news conference that he expects crowded highways beginning Tuesday, and that people who don’t need to travel should not in order to keep traffic flowing as well as possible.
Among the first evacuation orders was Galveston, which announced a voluntary evacuation for the West End beginning at 1 p.m. Monday — specifically, State Highway 3005 West to the San Luis Pass.
Speaking of getting out of town, Lake Jackson Emergency Medical Services provided an ambulance that is staging with the state’s Emergency Medical Task Force effort in the Beaumont area. Lake Jackson EMS Chief Chris Sermarini said the ambulance was originally part of a project in San Antonio, but is in Beaumont now as part of the state’s storm preparation.
Around local plants, Brazosport Community Awareness & Emergency Response issued a reminder Monday that plant sirens and CAER sirens are different, and to not panic when plant sirens go off, as they’re used to communicate with workers and other plants. When residents hear a siren going off, they can visit the CAER Facebook page or call the CAER line at 979-238-2237.
CAER also uses the CodeRED alert system, and people can sign up for that by downloading the app or going to brazosportcaer.com.
BISD CLASSES CANCELED
Concerns over the storm led school officials to feel that “it was in the best interest of students and staff” to close down facilities from Tuesday through Thursday, Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said.
“The path of this storm has changed several times over the last few days and is anticipated to strengthen,” Massey said Monday. “We encourage everyone to take precautions and use this time to prepare for the potential heavy winds and rain that may impact our area.”
Since the classes are inclusively online, officials were “extra cautious” feeling closing school would not be as disruptive to families as compared to in-person learning, Massey said.
All school offices will be closed regardless of the storm’s progression and the days will not have to be made up, Massey said.
Staff will continue to monitor the Gulf of Mexico and inform parents and colleagues on additional action, Massey said.
Further updates and announcements can be found at bit.ly/34tccCn.
Coumbia-Brazoria ISD’s first day of class today will not be delayed, Superintendent Steven Galloway said in a statement.
“The most recent weather update has a more favorable prediction for the C-BISD community,” Galloway said in the statement. “Currently, there is a potential weather threat from current Tropical Storm Laura later in the week.”
Officials are monitoring the storm’s progress and will provide updates to staff and parents, he said.
“We are looking at what the second storm is doing and as of now late Wednesday and early Thursday, there’s a chance for strong winds and we don’t want our buses on the road,” Galloway said.
The superintendent said the district would announce the status of Wednesday and Thursday classes today.
The Angleton and Danbury school districts chose not to shut down classes.
“We’re monitoring the storm very closely,” Danbury ISD Superintendent Nancy Sandlin said. “But as of right now, our students are attending remotely, so we have no plans right now to close.”
The Angleton ISD announced it will alert the public to any changes to its operations through the district’s website, Facebook page and the callout and email systems.
Sweeny ISD Superintendent Tory Hill said the district will provide an update Tuesday morning.
“It looks like it will be closer on the Louisiana side, but we want to wait to make another decision,” Hill said Monday. “We feel based on today’s track, one more day will make a more informed decision. We will continue virtual learning as of right now as scheduled.”
School officials felt the decision was an easier one based on students exclusively learning online.
“It makes it a little easier, but the other factor is that if we lose power, it could impact connectivity or if there is any kind of evacuation, it could influence our students,” Hill said.
Updates and information can be found on the Sweeny ISD Facebook page and the district’s website around 10:30 a.m. today, Hill said.
Hill also said he would do a callout to parents if there was a need to cancel.
Brazosport College classes and operations will be open and available until 5 p.m. today, but evening classes are canceled, according to a news release. The college will be closed from 5 p.m. today through Thursday, the release states. All classes during those times, including online, face-to-face or in a hybrid/blended format are canceled.
