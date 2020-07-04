ANGLETON — Brazoria County officials reported 104 new cases of the novel coronavirus, including the first case inside an Angleton assisted-living facility.
Saturday’s new numbers marked the second consecutive day of 104 cases and the fourth time in five days the newly reported cases reached triple digits.
“The numbers are concerning,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “Five, six weeks ago, we were some days single digits, some days in the teens and now we’re running 100 a day. That’s concerning.”
One resident from Country Village Care in Angleton was reported to have tested positive for the virus, the first case for the nursing home facility. Sebesta did not know the gender or age range of that person.
“That is the absolute worst place that this virus can be,” he said. “I know that they have tested everybody in the past, so they will be following the protocols that the Department of Health and Human Services have put out.”
Country Village owner Sara Richards was not immediately available for comment.
The new case was one of 13 reported Saturday in the city of Angleton. Those cases included two men in their 80s or older, one man in his 60s and one in his 30s, as well as two women in their 50s, one in her 40s, two in their 30s and four women in their 20s.
Pearland and Alvin tied for the highest new numbers on Saturday; 18 new cases were reported in each city.
Pearland residents included two men in their 50s, one man in his 30s, and two men in their 20s. New cases among women in Pearland included two in their 50s, two in their 40s, four in their 30s, four in their 20s, and one woman under 20 years old.
In Alvin, two men in their 70s, one in his 60s and one in his 40s, and four men in their 30s were reported positive for COVID-19, plus one woman in her 50s and one in her 40s and four in their 20s. Two women under the age of 20 and a girl under the age of 10 rounded out Alvin’s new cases on Saturday.
Lake Jackson was not far behind, with 16 new cases reported by county officials Saturday — evenly split between men and women. One man in his 60s, three in their 50s, two in their 30s, one in his 20s and a man under 20, as well as two women in their 60s, two in their 50s, one in her 30s, two in their 20s and one girl under the age of 10 made up the city’s new cases.
Iowa Colony’s 11 new cases included one man in his 30s and two under 20. Most of the city’s new cases were in women: one in her 40s, two in their 30s, one in her 20s, and four women under 20 years old.
Manvel residents reported positive included one man in his 60s and three in their 20s, plus one woman in her 50s and one in her 20s. Clute residents included two men and one woman in their 20s, one man under 20 and a woman in her 50s.
Five new cases of the virus were reported in Brazoria: a man in his 30s, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 20s, and a woman under 20 as well as a girl under 10. West Columbia added four new cases on Saturday: two men in their 70s and 40s, respectively, and two women respectively in their 50s and 20s.
Richwood and Freeport each saw three new cases reported positive Saturday: two men and one woman in Richwood, all in their 20s, and three women in Freeport, in their 50s, 20s and under 20, respectively.
One new case was reported in Danbury, a woman in her 40s. One new case was also reported in Bailey’s Prairie — a man in his 70s — bringing Bailey’s Prairie’s overall case count up to two.
“No community is immune,” Sebesta said. “We had a case in Bailey’s Prairie today which is a small community. We’ve hit west of the Brazos — we’re all over the county today.”
None of Saturday’s cases are linked to a prison or a daycare center. County officials did not report any new probable cases — people who are exhibiting symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive — or any new deaths Saturday.
Officials did report 18 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries up to 1,091.
“Recoveries are always good,” Sebesta said. “We just need the active cases, the number of new cases, we need that to turn downward.”
The surge in cases is not unique to Brazoria County. Texas reported its highest daily increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday with 8,258, as hospitalizations continued to climb, and 39 states saw their daily case counts increase.
The number of recoveries in the county has been higher than the number of confirmed cases for many weeks now, but the discrepancy between the two has been shrinking as more new cases are reported each day. There are 1,074 active cases in the county, compared to 1,091 recoveries, as of Saturday evening.
“We will quite possibly exceed the number of recoveries, but with the large number of cases we should start seeing large recovery days,” Sebesta said.
He hopes to see a decrease in the number of confirmed cases as more and more people wear masks, but “masks are not the end-all, be-all,” he warned.
“There’s also … not interacting with other people outside your household when you don’t have to, social distancing, hand hygiene,” Sebesta said. “Masks are just part of the equation to slow the spread. … Folks need to be safe.”
Efforts to control beach crowds also appear to be going according to plan. Sebesta described people going to the beach as a good crowd but not overwhelming, allowing those there to enjoy the coast. Closing access to the islands and beaches has made it "peaceful and manageable," he said.
With the addition of new cases and recoveries, 2,216 total cases have been reported since the pandemic reached Brazoria County. There are 1,074 active cases and 1,091 recoveries and 34 probable cases. Seventeen people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.