Ken Paxton wasted no time Wednesday morning, jumping on a conservative talk radio show in the early hours to start building his case against his opponent in the Republican primary runoff for attorney general.
“If conservatives unite … we can end the Bush dynasty,” he said of George P. Bush, the last remaining member of the state’s most well-known political family to hold office in Texas.
“I think a lot of Republicans have had enough of it,” Paxton told Lubbock radio host Chad Hasty later Wednesday. “The Bushes have had their chances. It’s time for the dynasty to end. It’s time for somebody to get in there and fight and not capitulate to the establishment.”
Late Tuesday night, Paxton and Bush, the land commissioner, bested two other Republicans — former state Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert of Tyler — in what was the most competitive and contentious primary race of the season.
But it’s only about to get uglier and more personal.
The runoff election is May 24. Until then, Bush is poised to continue his monthslong assault on Paxton’s integrity, centered around his six-year-old securities fraud indictment and a more recent investigation by the FBI into allegations that he abused his office. Paxton denies wrongdoing in both.
While Paxton seems to believe Bush’s famous family is a liability for the candidate, Bush’s campaign says he brings broader appeal than his last name suggests.
“He’s always been this uniter in the party, and that’s what you’re gonna see in this runoff,” said Karina Erickson, a Bush campaign spokesperson.
But Bush is the underdog in the race. He had fewer votes than Paxton in the primary, and Paxton carries the coveted endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Bush said Wednesday morning in a radio interview he will ask Trump to reconsider his Paxton endorsement, which Paxton later dismissed as a “made-up fantasy.”
Paxton’s opponents say his legal troubles risk handing over the attorney general’s office to a Democrat in the November general election if he is chosen as their party’s nominee. But Paxton still had strong support in the primary despite not reaching the threshold to avoid a runoff.
With almost all of the votes counted Wednesday, Paxton led the primary with 43 percent, followed by Bush with 23 percent. Guzman had 18 percent and Gohmert 17 percent. With more than 800,000 votes, Paxton had nearly double the 430,000 votes Bush had garnered.
While it looked like Guzman was competitive for the No. 2 spot early Tuesday night, her vote share sank as more election day votes came in. Both Bush and Paxton saw her rising toward the end of the primary and bombarded her with attack ads on TV. Paxton spent close to $1 million alone on an anti-Guzman blitz in the final five days, calling her “too woke” for Texas.
The effect was evident in the results: After earning 21 percent of the early vote, Guzman got only 14 percent on Election Day.
“I respect the decision made by Texas voters for this Republican primary,” Guzman said in a statement Wednesday. “I will continue to work for the conservative values of the Texas Republican Party and will do all in my power to stand for the rule of law, and integrity and honesty in all aspects of our society.”
Guzman was the top fundraiser among Paxton’s challengers, thanks in no small part to her backing from Texans for Lawsuit Reform, the deep-pocketed tort reform group. A TLR spokesperson, Lucy Nashed, said in a statement Wednesday the group “will make a determination about any continued role in this race in the coming weeks.”
Bush is going to need all the support he can get. Former Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos, who supports Bush, said he would have to convince the nearly 60 percent of voters who did not vote for Paxton in Tuesday night’s election to come over to his camp.
“I hope that they all coalesce around George and they come and support him,” Pablos said. “That’s going to be very important for him.”
But early Wednesday there were signs Republican voters would not immediately join Bush in his bid to oust Paxton.
Bunni Pounds, a former GOP consultant, said Bush has high negatives from different sectors of the Republican primary electorate. To gain ground on Paxton, Pounds said, Bush will have to harp on conservative talking points like securing the border and fighting the Biden administration. But the voters who opted for Gohmert or Guzman may be hard to convince.
“It’s really going to come down to people picking between not their favorite people in this race,” she said. “It’s going to be ‘I’m going to have to make a choice’ — if they even come out for it.”
