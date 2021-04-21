A new COVID-19 variant found in College Station is a Texas version of the variant from the United Kingdom, Texas A&M researchers who discovered the new variant announced this week.
“We do not at present know the full significance of this variant, but it has a combination of mutations similar to other internationally notifiable variants of concern,” Ben Neuman, Texas A&M Global Health Research Complex chief virologist, said in a statement. “This variant combines genetic markers separately associated with rapid spread, severe disease and high resistance to neutralizing antibodies.”
Scientists haven’t found any more instances of the College Station variant — the announcement is just based on the genetic sequence analysis done in the lab, he said.
The variant is called BV-1, for Brazos Valley.
A&M scientists found the variant through the test of a saliva swab from an off-campus student, with the positive test occurring March 5. The student’s sample March 25 was also positive for BV-1, but the person tested negative April 9. The student had mild, cold-like symptoms, but those cleared up over about a month.
The discovery is part of an A&M program to sequence milder COVID cases to discover when variants form before a variant causes a severe case. While some COVID-19 variants have become well-known, there are thousands of them, each officially named with a long sequence of letters, numbers, dashes and slashes.
For people who want vaccinations, the Brazoria County Health Department had a large number of appointments available as of Tuesday afternoon at each of the clinics in Alvin, Angleton, Lake Jackson and Pearland. People can register for their vaccine appointment at us.pomelo.health/brazoriacountytx/forms/VJ. Registration can also be done over the phone for the Alvin clinic at 281-585-3024, Angleton at 979-864-1484, Lake Jackson at 979-265-4446 and Pearland at 281-485-5344.
There were 60 new COVID cases and 87 recoveries in Brazoria County according to the county daily update Tuesday. There were 19 probable cases, and one was transferred out of the county.
There were 17 cases in Pearland, nine in Alvin, four in Manvel, three in Iowa Colony, two each in Angleton and Sweeny, and one each in Freeport, Jones Creek, Lake Jackson and Richwood.
Across age groups, there were 14 cases among people in their 30s, six each among people in their 20s and 40s, five among people aged 10-19 years, four among children aged nine years and younger, three among people in their 50s, two among people in their 60s and one among people in their 70s.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
