Gov. Greg Abbott said in a North Texas appearance that there’s light at the end of the tunnel for handling COVID-19.
“There are some very promising things coming down the pike, maybe as early as later this month,” Abbott said at a news conference Wednesday. “Definitely next month. The drug Regeneron as well as some others, they have antibody therapies that are coming to states like Texas.”
While Abbott did say “the drug Regeneron,” the name of the company is Regeneron, not the name of the treatment. Regeneron is calling its COVID-19 treatment REGN-COV2. In its emergency use authorization request to the federal Food and Drug Administration, Regeneron said REGN-COV2 is a combination of “two monoclonal antibodies,” REGN10933 and REGN10987, which are to block the infective ability of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Monoclonal antibodies are man-made proteins that are supposed to act like natural human antibodies in the immune system.
Statistics published by the Texas State Department of Health and Human Services shows a trending decline on positivity rates beginning in July and going through September. However, positivity rates have been climbing since mid-to-late September.
Here in Brazoria County, the daily COVID-19 numbers show 32 new cases for Thursday, bringing the overall number to 11,141. There was one case among county jail inmates and one probable case. There were also 31 recoveries, bringing that total number up to 10,318.
One of the 32 cases was more than two weeks old.
While at one point the county announced significant daily counts of two-week old cases, that’s not happening any longer, though not for any particular reason.
“These are the cases that we are receiving,” county Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said. “We are not receiving cases that have been tested longer than two weeks ago, so we’re just putting out the information we’re receiving. It seems to be we haven’t had as many (old tests) as we’ve had in the past.”
Pearland led all municipalities with 10 cases, followed by Angleton with nine, Alvin with three, two each for Clute and Danbury, and one each for Brazoria, Iowa Colony, Lake Jackson, Manvel and West Columbia.
Among the age groups, there were seven cases among people in their 50s, six for people in their 30s, five each for those aged 10-19 and in their 20s, three each for people in their 40s and 60s, and two among children nine years and younger.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
