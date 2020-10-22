Clute, TX (77531)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Areas of patchy fog. High near 85F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.