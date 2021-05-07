ANGLETON — Brazoria County is on track for its least deadliest month of COVID-19 deaths since November 2020.
If trends continue, the death toll will be at 15.5 residential fatalities, which will be the lowest since November’s report of 14, according to county data.
The death toll had jumped significantly to 38 in December and 41 before peaking at 59 in both February and March.
April dipped to 34 reported casualties, according to county data.
Thursday’s county COVID-19 report confirmed the deaths of two people in their 50s, an Iowa Colony man and a Pearland woman, to raise the cumulative total to 419. The deaths do not occur on the day they are reported, but are announced when the county receives the death certificate confirming it is a COVID-related fatality.
Alvin residents accounted for four of Thursday’s reported 38 new COVID-19 cases, followed by three from Pearland, two from Brazoria and one each from Lake Jackson, Angleton, Manvel, Brookside Village, Clute and Brazoria according to county data.
People in their 30s led Thursday’s new reported cases of COVID-19 (5), followed by two adolescents, two children younger than 10, two in their 40s and an individual resident in their 20s, 50s, 70s and older than 80, according to county data.
Of Thursday’s new cases, 23 were probable, bringing the probable case total to 400 people. Six were from cases administered more than two weeks ago.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Active infections in the county are at 709 people, and with 66 recoveries added Thursday, the total recovered countywide is 34,541. Brazoria County has had 36,069 residents test positive for COVID-19 since March 14, 2020.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.