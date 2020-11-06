Another double-digit number of probable cases were included among 53 COVID-19 infections Brazoria County officials reported Thursday.
County officials aligned their definition of probable cases with the Texas Department of State Health Services, which changed this week to include antigen tests that provide “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person exhibits symptoms or has been in close contact with a positive case.
Probable cases were previously defined as people who are showing symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household, and that definition will still be used as well.
The number of newly probable cases — 12 Thursday and 34 Wednesday — has already tripled the number of active probable cases, one of which dates back to August and two to September. There are 60 active probable cases, 46 of which came from a two-day period, according to the county data.
There are another 772 cases confirmed and active, 10,898 who have recovered and 158 people who have died to total 11,888 cases since the county began recording them in mid-March.
Of the probable cases Thursday, four are in Alvin, two each in Danbury, Brazoria and Iowa Colony, one is in Pearland and one is in Manvel.
Four cases are in the 10 to 19 age range, three are in their 50s, two are in their 20s, two are in their 30s, and one is in his 60s.
Thursday’s cases included one employee of Country Village Care in Angleton and two from tests administered more than two weeks ago, County Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said in her daily report.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Of the confirmed cases, seven came from Pearland, six from Alvin, five from Brazoria, four each from Freeport and Lake Jackson, three each from West Columbia and Manvel, two each from Angleton, Damon and Clute and one each from Danbury, Liverpool and Richwood.
The most affected age group was people in their 60s with nine new cases, followed by adolescents with eight. There were five each in their 40s and 50s, four in their 20s, three younger than 10 and one 80 or older.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
