New daily COVID-19 case numbers remain higher than were projected near the onset of the pandemic as Brazoria County reported 34 new cases Saturday.
According to projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Texas was projected to reach peak confirmed positive cases in April. Cases have steadily increased since then.
There wasn’t enough confirmed knowledge about the coronavirus earlier this year, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“But from where we were at two weeks ago, case count numbers are much higher than I anticipated,” Sebesta said. “Several weeks ago, we were 8, 12 and 13 cases a day, and I didn’t anticipate that it would jump into the 40s and 50s.”
Saturday’s count seems just as concerning as Friday’s 54 cases, Sebesta said.
“I know that we have 20 fewer cases than we had Friday, but, cases do tend to be slower on Saturdays,” Sebesta said.
The county health department reported cases in 12 cities Saturday, with 14 cases in Pearland. Like Friday, Alvin was the second-most affected city with 6 new cases, according to the data.
A mix of Pearland men and women of a wide range of ages were reported to have tested positive for the virus, the data shows. That includes two boys between the ages of 10 and 19, a man and three women in their 20s, one man and two women in their 30s, a man in his 40s, two men in their 50s and a woman and a man in his 60s, with no new cases connected to area retirement homes.
“Throughout the county, there are no cases in retirement homes that I am aware of, for Saturday,” Sebesta said.
Community Health Network had never experienced a week like this one, Chief Administrative Officer Penny Pabst said.
“It’s been overwhelming,” Pabst said. “And the number of people trying to get tested from other counties overwhelmed us, too, as numbers are climbing everywhere.”
The health network had its highest health screen count on Wednesday, Pabst said.
“Wednesday, we did 427 health screens, and those health screens were from all over,” Pabst said. “And on that day we did 168 testings, we have 7 negatives, and the rest are currently pending with results that have yet to come in.”
Confirmed positive Alvin cases announced Saturday include a woman and two men in their 20s, a woman in their 30s and a woman in their 50s. One woman in her 30s was reported as positive, meaning she is connected to a confirmed case of the coronavirus, and she is symptomatic.
Work location and population density may be the two largest contributing factors to the case numbers in Pearland and Alvin, Sebesta said.
“The further north you live in the county, the more likely you may work in Harris County,” Sebesta said. “And also it’s a denser population in the northern part of the county.”
An Angleton man and a woman in their 20s were reported to have confirmed positive coronavirus cases, and a woman in her 50s was reported probable.
In Iowa Colony, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s confirmed positive for the coronavirus, according to county data.
Two men in their 60s tested for the coronavirus in Danbury, with one confirmed and one probable, according to county data.
A woman and a man in their 40s were reported to have probable cases in Manvel.
More confirmed cases include a girl younger than 10 in Brookside Village, a Damon woman in her 60s, a Jones Creek man in his 30s, a woman in her 70s in Lake Jackson and a boy between the ages of 10 and 19 in Liverpool.
Since the arrival of the pandemic in Brazoria County, mid-March, there were 1,163 reported cases, with 415 confirmed active, 47 probable, 687 recovered and 14 deceased.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.