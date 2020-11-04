ANGLETON — Two people in their 40s have died from COVID-19, Brazoria County spokeswoman Sharon Trower announced in her daily report on new coronavirus cases.
The latest fatalities were a Manvel man and a Lake Jackson woman, making them the sixth and seventh deaths among county residents in their 40s, according to county data. The dates of their deaths were unavailable; the county adds them to the database when their causes of death are reported.
Of the 43 people reported Tuesday to test positive, Pearland was the only municipality to have double-digits cases with 13 new infections. Alvin followed with seven, then Manvel with six, three each from Lake Jackson and Sweeny, two from Angleton and Richwood, and one each from Brazoria, Clute, Iowa Colony, Freeport, West Columbia, Jones Creek, Damon and Danbury.
Residents in their 20s and 40s were the age groups most affected with 10 each. Adolescents followed with seven, six people were in their 50s, three each in their 70s and 30s, two each in their 60s and younger than 10, and one 80 or older.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Sixteen residents were reported as having recovered from the virus Tuesday, Trower said.
Nursing homes and the county jail were free of any additional cases, Trower said.
The report also included one probable case and four cases that were from tests administered more than two weeks ago, Trower said.
With the addition of Monday’s new data, 11,743 cases have been reported among Brazoria County residents since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 746 cases remain active and 32 are considered probable, meaning those people are showing symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. There have been 10,808 recoveries and 157 fatalities.
The county’s death rate of 1.34 percent remains lower than the state’s at nearly 2 percent, according to Texas Health and Human Services data.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
