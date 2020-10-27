ANGLETON — Brazoria County officials reported one new death, 46 recoveries and 53 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Tuesday.
Brazoria County Public Information Officer Sharon Trower was saddened, to report the death of a Brazoria man in his 80s, she said via email.
Again, Pearland was the municipality with the highest number of cases and the only number in the double digits: 17. The next highest number was six, reported in Alvin, followed by Lake Jackson, Clute and Brazoria (5 each), Angleton (4), Freeport, Richwood, West Columbia and Danbury (2 each), and Sweeny, Holiday Lakes and Bailey’s Prairie (1 each).
Thirteen new cases, the highest number among age groups, were reported among adolescents. The second highest number was reported among people in their 20s (7), followed by children and people in their 30s, 40s and 50s (6 each), people in their 60s and 70s (4 each), and finally an Angleton woman in her 80s.
One case came from a test administered more than two weeks ago, officials said. The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
A probable case is in a Pearland woman in her 50s, according to the county’s COVID-19 data dashboard. Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the virus.
Tuesday's report included an employee at the Colonnades at Reflection Bay nursing facility in Pearland, Trower said.
Case numbers among Brazosport ISD students are low, according to the district dashboard. As of Tuesday afternoon, there are six cases of COVID-19 among the 13,302 district students and staff members — a percentage of about 0.05. Among students, there are two cases at Brazoswood High School and one case at O.M. Roberts Elementary. One staff member each at Polk Elementary, Freeport Elementary and Freeport Intermediate Schools has tested positive.
With Tuesday’s report from the county, a total of 11,333 cases have been reported among Brazoria County residents, and 675 cases, a percentage of about 5.96, remain active. Seventeen cases are considered probable. The vast majority of people, 10,488 or 92.54 percent have recovered, and there have been 153 fatalities, or 1.35 percent of people with reported cases have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.