ANGLETON — The latest COVID-19 fatality is an Alvin man in his 70s, Brazoria County officials announced.
His death was included in Wednesday’s report of more than 300 new cases of the virus for the second day in a row, surpassing the milestone of 17,000 cases countywide since March in the process. Before Tuesday, the largest number of cases reported in a day was 244.
One hundred and seven — more than one third of the 339 new cases — are considered probable, Brazoria County spokeswoman Sharon Trower said via email.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Thirty-four of the cases are from tests administered more than two weeks ago, Trower said.
Of the 232 confirmed cases, 72 are among Pearland residents, according to the county dashboard. The next highest number of cases per municipality was 31, reported in Alvin, followed by 21 cases in Angleton, 17 in Manvel, 15 in Freeport, 14 in Lake Jackson, 13 in Clute, 10 in Iowa Colony, eight each in Brazoria and West Columbia, five in Richwood, four each in Sweeny, Danbury and Liverpool, two each in Jones Creek and Surfside Beach, and one each in Holiday Lakes and in Oyster Creek.
The only age range to see a single digit number of new cases was children, for which nine new cases were reported. There were 35 cases reported among adolescents and among people in their 20s, 48 among people in their 30s, 31 among people in their 40s, 36 among people in their 50s, 25 among those in their 60s and 13 among those in their 70s, the dashboard indicates. No cases were reported among those in their 80s or older.
Additionally, none of the new cases were linked to nursing homes or to the county jail, Trower said in her email.
There were 116 recoveries included in the county’s daily report.
Brazoria County has now seen 17,084 cases reported among residents since mid-March. Of those, there are 2,742 active and 761 probable cases, and there have been 13,398 recoveries and 183 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
