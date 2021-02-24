Brazoria and Jones Creek have discontinued their boil water notices, according to city statements.
Water samples from the Choctaw subdivision in ones Creek were tested and came back clean, resulting in Jones Creek's cancelation, Marshal William Tidwell said in a statement.
Brazoria's water system also was deemed safe after testing Wednesday afternoon, meaning residents can consume and cook with water again without needing to boil it first, according to a city emergency alert.
Sweeny remained under a boil water notice as of Wednesday morning.
"Our distribution system is still in normal operation and we thank you all for your efforts in helping us get to this point," a Sweeny city update read. "We have begun our flushing process and have sent in preliminary samples for testing to Angleton. We are working with regulatory agencies on other lab locations if necessary and will continue this process until we have our samples meet (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) requirements."
