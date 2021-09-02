DANBURY — Labor Day weekend will come early for Danbury High School after officials announced the school’s closure following “extremely low numbers in attendance,” according to an email from the district Thursday.
Extracurricular events including volleyball and football will continue but the band will not travel to Friday’s game, the email stated.
COVID-19 outbreaks closed down Danbury Elementary and Danbury Middle School campuses Tuesday for the remainder of the week.
Administrators and staff will continue developing a temporary remote learning plan for students away from campus, Thursday’s statement said.
All schools are scheduled to reopen Tuesday.
