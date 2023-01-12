Residents of Brazoria and Freeport were able to put away their pots Thursday afternoon after state officials gave the all-clear to end boil orders in those cities.
Both had been under the order since Tuesday afternoon after the Brazosport Water Authority experienced a pipe break that disrupted its supply to its customers. While some cities were able to switch to well water and reserves, they were not a long-term option for Brazoria and Freeport.
Because of the supply disruption, the BWA and each of the entities that had to continue receiving its water had to perform tests to ensure the water was safe after the pipes were repaired. Results of those tests were sent to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and the state agency gave Freeport permission to rescind its boil notice about 3:15 p.m. Thursday and Brazoria to do the same about 4 p.m.
Of the authority’s other customers placed under boil advisories, the Clemens state prison unit had its lifted Thursday, but BWA General Manager Ronnie Woodruff did not know the status of Dow Plants A and B.
After the BWA had restrictions on its water plant removed about 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, its other customers could resume distributing it without needing individual testing, a news release from the authority states. Those customers included Angleton, Clute, Richwood, Lake Jackson, Oyster Creek, Jones Creek and Rosenberg.
Although the situation was a nuisance for residents, Brazoria City Manager Sheila Williams said, she thought BWA handled the situation well. The option of digging a well a recurrence of this week’s problem is not something the city is considering, she said.
Employees at the plant have added extra restraints on the entire header system in an effort to prevent that repeat from happening, Woodruff said.
“I’m really proud of the how staff handled the event and pleased with all the cooperation we got from customers,” Woodruff said. “It showed teamwork of the Brazosport water system and we all pulled together.”
