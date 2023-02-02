FREEPORT — A chlorine release reported at the Olin Corp. facility this morning did not pose a threat to the community, the company said.
It is believed the release was confined to the facility at 2301 Brazosport Blvd., where the incident occurred.
"This morning there was a chlorine release at Olin’s Freeport facility which was quickly addressed and stopped," the company said in an emailed statement. "There were no injuries and we immediately notified emergency officials. We will conduct a thorough analysis to identify what led to the situation. The safety of our employees, the community, and our environment is always our top priority."
The community was not under threat from the release, according to information provided to Freeport Fire Chief Chris Motley.
“I was briefed by the deputy chief that it had no impact for us. It was handled by the plant itself,” Motley said. “From what I understand from my deputy chief, the prevailing winds were not directed at Freeport.”
Motley said the deputy chief was briefed about the situation while in a meeting with local industry representatives.
A representative who answered the local Community Awareness and Emergency Response hotline — or CAER — referred The Facts to a contact at Olin.
The nature of today's incident did not rise to the level of CAER system action being needed, spokeswoman Tabitha Ray Walles said in an email statement.
"CAER is a tool to advise community members of any actions that should be taken during an industrial event, such as a sheltering in place," Walles said. "Today’s incident was contained within the facility and was quickly addressed with no community impact. Therefore, the CAER system was not activated."
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
