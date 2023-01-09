Residents should not worry about changes in their water following a mass alert by cities affected by a supply water line break at the Brazosport Water Authority facility.
“We had a break in our water at our fence line,” BWA Board President Juan Longoria said. “It’s a result of a water hammer effect. When there’s water flowing out and somebody shuts the valve, there’s a water hammer effect and it came back and busted one of the transfer line pumps.”
Longoria at about 4 p.m. estimated the repair time to be three to four hours, he said. The plant has shut down its distribution of water to the cities it serves. Seven cities in the county depend on BWA for their water supply.
Lake Jackson, Angleton and Clute have plenty of reserved water supply and wells to depend on, so the residents should not notice much of a difference, Lake Jackson City Manager Modesto Mundo said.
“We have 12 wells so we can operate and we’re self-sufficient in that regard,” Mundo said.
At about 5 p.m. the BWA issued a boil water notice pertaining only to water from its plant “out of an abundance of precaution” Longoria said.
“In the case of most cities, they can supply water to their communities from their inventory or well if they have wells,” he said.
Two cities that do not supplement their water with that from wells are Freeport and Brazoria, but they can still subsist on their water supply for several hours because they have inventory, Longoria said.
Freeport has less inventory than Brazoria, but that would become an issue only if the repairs take longer than estimated, he said.
“Right now, its all contained within our own plant and nothing is going out of our plant, so for now it’s an issue for our own fence line,” Longoria said.
As soon as repairs are made, the plant will send water samples to be tested for contamination and then wait for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's clearance for the plant to go back online.
Mundo believes this process will be a speedy one for the water plant, but they are ready in case it isn't, he said.
