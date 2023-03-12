ANGLETON — Five people were taken to hospitals after a rear-end collision on southbound Highway 288 near CR 220, authorities said.
A Damon man driving a 2015 GMC Sierra had pulled over to assist with his child at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Afterward, he pulled into the center lane of Highway 288, where a 2015 Ford Taurus hit his pickup from behind, Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard said.
The driver of the Taurus, a 25-year-old Angleton woman, went by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, he said.
The Damon man, his wife and two children were all taken by ambulance to UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Woodard said.
The crash shut down Highway 288 southbound for about an hour, but the lanes now are open, he said.
No citations have been given, Woodard said.
Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, Angleton Police Department, Angleton Fire Department, and Angleton EMS all assisted the Department of Public Safety with the call.
