SURFSIDE BEACH — Mayor Pro-Tem and Alderwoman Toni Capretta declined to run for reelection due to moving, but incumbents Oscar Jalifi and Bob Petty are running again for Surfside Beach City Council.
Joining them are six additional residents, some with former alderman experience. Zach Parsch, Deric Hebert, Glenda McGonigle, Mark Wilson, Jennie Green-Prats and Paul Hermonat have all thrown their hats into the ring. At least one of them are guaranteed a seat where they’ll join Aldermen Jon Gerber, Sean Robertson and Mayor Gregg Bisso.
The winner will join the council as they consider infrastructure in need of repair, property values that jumped 47 percent last year, a newly promoted police chief, an increased surge in local historical interest and questions about the proposed Sea Port Oil Terminal pipeline.
Jennie Green-Prats is a 73-year-old realtor married to Stuart Prats who has lived in Surfside Beach for over 30 years. In addition to previously serving two terms on the city council and 12 years on Surfside’s Planning and Zoning Commission, she has eight years of experience as a project coordinator. She’s also a member of the Save Our Beach Association.
Deric Hebert, originally from Columbus, Ohio, is a 59-year-old retiree with a Masters in business administration and a 30-year career in healthcare facilities and engineering management under his belt. He’s also a member of the United Way. He and his wife Lisa have two children.
Paul Hermonat is a 71-year old New Jersey native who is a chief executive officer and scientist for Houston Gene Therapy as well as a tenured professor of internal medicine and OB/GYN. He ran a laboratory for over 25 years, where he says he dealt with commercial and civic representatives as well as served on oversight committees and handled multiple managerial duties.
Oscar Jalifi and his wife have lived in Surfside for seven years and he’s seeking his third term as an alderman. A retired businessman, formerly of Sugar Land, he’s active in the Planning and Zoning Committee, Save Our Beaches Association and Turtle Patrol.
Glenda McGonigle is an 81-year-old former Surfside mayor and alderman who has also served as a dispatch volunteer for the police department and member of the Planning and Zoning Committee, Save Our Beaches Association, Saint Patrick’s Day committee and President of the Surfside Beach Lions Club.
Zach Parsch and his wife Stephanie have lived in Surfside for five years and plan to spend the remainder of their lives there. They have three grown children living in different states. This is the first time Parsch has sought public office, but he has 30 years of experience in industrial manufacturing, including his current stint as a Senior Director of Operations Excellence and Talent for Dow. Parsch has a history managing annual budgets of over $1 billion, he said.
Bob Petty is a former and current alderman who originally hails from Houston. He has a wife and two children and describes himself as an entrepreneur who has “bought over a thousand homes over the years” as well as imaging centers, a radiation center, restaurants and bars. He has previously run for mayor and says volunteers with the police department and accompanies them every weekend.
Mark Wilson is a retired research and development manager and principal research scientist at Cookson Electronics, Dow Chemical and Olin. He’s also a former member of the city council, planning commission, beach advisory committee and St. Patrick’s committee. He’s the co-founder of a local food bank, volunteer for the Turtle Patrol and has a history of community involvement.
The Facts provided three identical questions to each of the candidates who were asked to keep each of their responses at 300 words or less. Their answers are provided with minimal editing and appear in alphabetical order by last name.
1. How can the city try to hold down property taxes in the wake of its EMS program and infrastructure woes?
Green-Prats: The village has come a long way over the last three-to-five years in improving the EMS department. Separating the EMS from the Police Department and allowing it to work as an independent unit was a wise move. As a result, EMS has improved their equipment and the stocking of the ambulance. We now have more qualified personnel working in that department. The department no longer has to use its personnel to staff EMS.
Hebert: Funding the Police and EMS as well as providing maintenance, repairs and upgrades to our infrastructure is important. So is having the revenue to provide such services. Property tax in Texas is locally assessed and locally administered. The state mandates that taxing units provide certain mandatory exemptions and gives the village the option to decide locally on whether to offer additional exemptions. The village should explore all available options in terms of providing either partial or total exemptions for property appraised values. Examples of available exemptions are the Residential Homestead exemption of up to 20 percent of the property’s appraised value. The age 65 or Older or Disabled exemption would allow the village to provide an additional exemption of not less than $3,000 in addition to the state-mandated exemption. The Disabled Veteran’s exemptions that provide relief for disabled veterans and surviving spouses and children of deceased disabled veterans.
Additional exemptions are available for charitable organizations, religious organizations, private schools, and public property. Clearly there is an opportunity to review and revise our current exemption structure and craft a solution that provides the necessary revenue while also providing as much tax relief as possible.
Hermonat: Yes. This is important. The answer is by reducing police and city staff, and reducing the purchasing of big ticket items, such as a plethora of beautiful new police cars and many other police toys. Taxes under Bisso have gone up enough already.
Jalifi: We as a city have done what we can to keep the property rate the same as we have had. The tax rate has not been raised in a couple of years. However, the County Appraisal District has raised property values here as well as across the state. Raising values does bring in more revenue which in turn can be utilized to address issues with the infrastructure and EMS program.
McGonigle: Residents should not pay an increase in property taxes to fund an EMS department.
This department was coupled with the police department for over 15 years and fell under the responsibility of the chief of police.
My opinion has nothing to do with the current department or its employees, it’s based strictly on the numbers — Surfside does not have the emergency calls, thank goodness! — necessary to fund a full time separate department, even with the addition of Treasure Island calls.
These monies would be better served merging the EMS with the police department and raising the pay of the police chief to the former chief of police that held this responsibility, or possibly contracting with Freeport EMS.
Parsch: Speaking specifically on property tax of homesteaded residents of Surfside, we all need to band together and collaborate on an approach to fight tax assessments. Many individuals have been very successful in that effort on their homestead tax battle with the Brazoria County Appraisal District. We can help each other in that effort. If we act as a family and share information and knowledge, then we all benefit by agreeing to the best and most accurate assessment of our personal home value, including the devaluation that exists from water, sewage, emergency needs, and land erosion. These and many more are real and must be deducted from taxable value. In general, on this topic and most others that face our community, we need to look out for each other and help where we can to make it better for all of us to live here full time. If someone is laid up with an illness, then we organize a food train to help them. It's the simple stuff that makes the difference in our community.
Petty: The Brazoria County tax office is raising the taxes, not Surfside.
Wilson: The property tax appraisal value is determined by the county. We are one entity within the district. The village’s total tax roll in 2019 was $267 million. In 2022 was $488 million, an 83 percent increase. For 2023 a proposed valuation of $627 million. The rate at 0.334 is in the bottom 50 percent. The question is what levers do we have? One, a reduction in the village rate. I am not in favor. The ad valorem tax goes into the general fund, our largest top line revenue source. Second is homesteading. The State allows a maximum of 10 percent year-over-year taxable value increase and recent legislation to drop that to 5 percent. There needs to be further reform at the local and state levels, not only of valuation, but also exemptions for non-homesteaded properties. Within the village there are 440 homesteaded properties — approximately 25 percent of the total properties. Third, one of the fallouts of the higher property tax rates is likely an increase in short term rental rates which will add to the hotel fund.
2. The city has seen multiple police chiefs in recent years and has also been increasingly adjusting its relationship with the police department. What do you feel is the proper level of involvement and oversight for the city council?
Green-Prats: I think that City Council needs to work with the police chief, but allow him to do the job for which he is highly trained without day-to-day or week-to-week involvement.
Hebert: It is paramount for the city council to have an adequate level of involvement and oversight to ensure that the police force is running as efficiently and ethically as possible. The council should be actively engaging with both their constituents and the police department on a regular basis to foster a relationship of trust and collaboration. The council should also keep up to date with any changes and developments that arise when it comes to policy within the police department and compliance with state and federal regulatory bodies.
At the same time, it is equally important for the police force to have some autonomy on decision making since oversight can take away from their ability to really serve the community if they are being over-regulated or micromanaged by an outside source. Adequate involvement and oversight by the city council can give them more confidence in supporting decisions made by officers in critical situations while also maintaining an orderly system of rules, regulations, and protocols.
Hermonat: The police need strong oversight. The police are structured as an all self-“internal review.” This is, bluntly, automatic “corruption.” And the Police are not elite persons — most likely not even average persons. First, we must replace Mayor and Police Attack-dog Specialist Greg Bisso because any such person is of questionable nature. I’ve seen court records on the web about police — yes police — being permanently injured by police attack dogs and Bisso was testifying in court in this particular case and seemed to throw the police victim(s) under the bus. As a generalization, it seems the police are becoming more and more dangerous to the citizens they are supposed to serve. They also seem more and more to mimic the military.
Jalifi: As a result of the council’s involvement, we now have a successful police chief and police department. We have worked hard to maintain a level of trust internally as well as to the public. This has helped us to navigate through several changes. While we strive to have stability and longevity, our first goal is to provide safety and protection. The council as elected officials should continue to have joint oversight and high involvement with the Chief of Police.
McGonigle: We actually had a great police chief with a very long tenure with Gary Phillips. Replacing someone of his caliber was a challenge at best but I feel the village has accomplished that with our current chief William Moncier. I’m optimistic about the future of Surfside’s law enforcement under his leadership and guidance and feel he has established a great team for the village. I do feel we should maintain a police advisory board with members of the community holding those positions — not actively serving council members — to encourage community involvement and maintain oversight and accountability of spending of donated funds.
Parsch: First and foremost, I am not an expert nor educated in law enforcement. On any topic that I may not have knowledge/expertise, I will listen and learn before making any judgement or decision. That said, I do believe that council members represent the local residents of the Village of Surfside. In that capacity, the council should have some involvement and oversight with any public service, like the police. The Village is responsible for public peace, health, and safety of its people and property. We designate the police department to maintain much of those responsibilities. They are critical to Surfside. We must both support and protect the police, and that includes constructive feedback. If the resident voters bring concerns to a member of council, those concerns should be heard, digested, and discussed for improvements to the Village need to be made. Not much different in principle than any other employees in the Village. We all want the police to be successful and safe, because that results in our own personal peace, health, and safety. A good step forward would be a casual meet and greet with some dialogue. Residents do have a rich history and knowledge of past good/bad ideas.
Petty: I see no reason for the council to have oversight of our chief of police or the officers. The state has to handle that, not the chief of police.
Wilson: Absolutely zero. I am not in favor of any council involvement from a management perspective.
Exceptions are where the department needs funding allocations from the village. The Chief, and his staff, corporal, the sergeants, the full-time and the reserves are doing an awesome job with the tools they have.
3. What do you think the city’s place is in negotiating or denying the pipeline to the proposed Sea Port Oil Terminal through the city and under Bluewater Highway?
Green-Prats: My personal thought is that the SPOT Project is an accident waiting to happen. There are too many things that can go wrong with a pipeline. If the village can't block the permit for the terminal, then we need to negotiate the best deal we can. We need several million dollars up front. We can use that to upgrade and repair our infrastructure. Then we need to negotiate an insurance account/slush fund/evergreen fund account of $10-12 milllion to be setup and maintained by SPOT to have funds available in the event of an of event. That fund should be refunded by SPOT to the original maximum amount if it drops below 50 percent of the original funding. That insurance fund should be held in escrow by an independent third party.
Hebert: As the municipal government of a village, it is our responsibility to negotiate and make sure that the citizens are safeguarded against any potential risks posed by the construction of a Sea Port Oil Terminal. We must ensure that our environmental regulations are properly applied and thoroughly enforced before granting permission for this project.
The Sea Port Oil Terminal could have an immense impact on the future of our community and environment. If I am elected, I would be committed to researching and negotiating with any party involved and find an agreement that will be beneficial to all parties concerned without endangering our village. The negotiation process should involve determining what benefits for our local economy could come from allowing this project, balanced against potential environmental dangers that might come from moving forward with it. Ultimately, I believe that careful consideration of both perspectives should be taken before deciding.
Hermonat: As the citizens of Surfside are on the front line of any collateral damage caused by the pipeline, I judge this situation to be significantly dangerous for Surfside. Therefore, Surfside citizens need to be very focused on this danger. The contract — if there is one — must be very beneficial for the village, otherwise, the answer must be denial.
Jalifi: The City has begun to navigate an open line of communication with SPOT and we will continue to determine what our options are with them. We are not at a place to say whether or not we will negotiate or deny any request. Council seems to have unanimous agreement that we would like to maintain our autonomy and ability to remain in control of our land and environmental rights.
McGonigle: Surfside has not been successful in the past negotiating with pipeline companies as we do not currently receive funding from the two pipelines that are already here.
To my knowledge negotiations with the above mentioned pipeline are headed in the same direction, I find that frustrating and disappointing to say the least.
Parsch: Anything that can affect the community we live in, either positive or negatively, must be included in our field of vision as we look to improve Surfside. Look, we cannot stop progress. There have been hundreds of homes and businesses opened in the last few years. Expansion and the demand to use the island for housing, recreation, and industry will not slow down. It is our job as Surfside council to act in the best interest of the people who live here. That is an important statement — I will represent the people who live here as my primary focus. I know that we will never be a collective of 100 percent in full agreement on any issue, but I will represent the best interest of roughly 500 people who live in Surfside. Always.
Petty: We are currently looking at two different lawyers that have experience with this type of company.
Wilson: The SPOT project. Let’s start with what this means, two 36-inch collocated lines carrying 2 million barrels per day pumped 30 miles offshore to two single point mooring terminals in approximately 110 feet of water, required for very large crude carrier tankers. For reference, the Reach 1 is at nominal 46 feet.
Yes, the pipelines, five feet below the seabed until it gets to the intersection of the Freeport and Safety fairways which will be at 15 feet.
Sec 12, Art V within our village ordinances provides for both an upfront permit fee as well as a per-rod yearly fee with a breakpoint at 24 inches. So are there provisions in place, yes, but never enforced. Based on the magnitude at approximately $60 billion of product going through the village, we need to continue discussions with the execs, which I catalyzed at the sponsoring companies to seek corporate involvement. One company offered a $5 million donation to the village — just an up front donation with more to come.
The California environmentalists stepped in with a Federal Lawsuit. Everything is on hold.
This is not a Deepwater Horizon comparison. Nowhere near a sea bottom wellhead break versus automated controlled pipelines.
