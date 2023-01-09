LAKE JACKSON — Residents of Freeport and Brazoria should boil their water as a precaution after a broken pipe at the Brazosport Water Authority plant disrupted supply to the provider’s customers.
Freeport, Brazoria, Dow Chemical and two state prison units are under the boil notice, BWA Board President Juan Longoria III said Monday night. Other member cities — Angleton, Clute, Richwood, Oyster Creek and Lake Jackson — shut off the BWA feed and switched to well water and reserves after being informed of the problem, negating the need for their residents to boil.
“In the case of most cities, they can supply water to their communities from their inventory or well if they have wells,” he said.
Lake Jackson, Angleton and Clute have plenty of reserved water supply and wells to depend on, so the residents should not notice much of a difference, Lake Jackson City Manager Modesto Mundo said Monday afternoon.
“We have 12 wells so we can operate and we’re self-sufficient in that regard,” Mundo said.
Freeport and Brazoria do not supplement their water with wells, Longoria said. Their inventories were insufficient for the time it is taking to repair the pipe.
Longoria originally believed the repairs could be completed by late Monday afternoon, but he pipe they intended to use to fix the line proved an inch too short, he said. That means it won’t be fixed until at least sometime today, if not later.
As soon as repairs are made, the plant will send water samples to be tested for contamination and then wait for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s clearance for the plant to go back online.
