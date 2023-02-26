This story has been updated to reflect Ian Patin's current rank.
ROSHARON — A woman is dead after a vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 288 and FM 1462.
At just before 4:30 a.m., the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call from the OnStar service reporting a crash.
Deputies, fire crews and EMS arrived to find two affected vehicles, identified by Public Information Officer and Chief Deputy Ian Patin of the Sheriff’s Department as a black 2022 Chevy Silverado pickup truck and a late-model white GMC Sierra pickup truck.
Initial reports found that the Chevy had been traveling southbound on 288 and struck the GMC, which had been parked on the shoulder of the road.
A 19-year-old female passenger identified as Jennifer Gonzalez of Clute was hurt in the crash and was pronounced dead from her injuries after being transported to UTMB Hospital. The driver, 21-year-old Rodrigo Santa Cruz of Jones Creek, received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
The occupant of the GMC truck reportedly was without injuries.
Santa Cruz was arrested and charged with Intoxication Assault, a third degree felony, following treatment.
“All southbound lanes of Highway 288 at FM 1462 were closed for more than five hours while the crash was being investigated,” the release stated.
The investigation by the Brazoria County Crash Reconstruction Team is ongoing.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.