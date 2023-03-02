Overcast. High around 75F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
LAKE JACKSON — A man spotted in an elementary school dumpster is dead after a pursuit and confrontation with police, authorities said.
Lake Jackson Police and EMS were called at about 10 a.m. today to O.M. Roberts Elementary in the 100 block of East Cedar Street, but before they arrived, the man stole a truck from someone nearby and drove off, a news release from Lake Jackson Police Lt. Roy Welch states.
During a pursuit across multiple county and farm-to-market roads, the man rammed a civilian vehicle and a Lake Jackson patrol SUV and attempted to run over an officer, the release states. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers deployed spike strips near CR 192 and CR 193 just outside Liverpool, which caused the truck to crash into a ditch.
As officers approached, the man got out of the truck and charged two Lake Jackson officers with a long-blade knife, according to the release. The officers opened fire, killing the man.
The man's name is not being released pending notification of loved ones.
Investigators with the Texas Rangers and Brazoria County Sheriff's Office will conduct an investigation into the incident jointly with Lake Jackson Police Department. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.
A Brazosport ISD spokeswoman said the school entered "secure mode" during the incident, meaning no one could enter or leave the building, and sent a letter of explanation to parents.
