SAN LUIS PASS — A 45-year-old man is dead and the person who shot him at large after a home invasion early Saturday, authorities said.
Numerous 911 calls came in at 2:52 a.m. Saturday reporting a possible home invasion in the 300 block of Ocean Boulevard in the Treasure Island neighborhood, Sheriff's Chief Deputy Ian Patin said.
Responding deputies found the 45-year-old Corpus Christi man in the rental house dead with a gunshot wound, Patin said. His identity has not been released pending notification of family members, he said.
“The response time … was relatively quick even though Treasure Island is way down there toward the county line, but we did respond relatively quick,” Patin said.
Investigators remained outside the house Saturday afternoon. Neighbors declined to comment on the record to The Facts.
“We are talking to everybody that was at the location. They’re cooperating,” Patin said
There were multiple people at the house during the incident, and there is evidence of forced entry, he said. He could not provide a potential motive but did the break-in is not believed to be random.
“We do believe there is a connection between our suspects and at least one person in the house that leads us to believe this is an isolated incident,” Patin said.
Patin declined to release more information Saturday afternoon to protect the investigation, he said.
