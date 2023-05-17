The tax appraisal town halls I’ve attended the last few weeks make it apparent that when it comes to criticism, folks are more than ready to spray the room instead of aiming directly at the problem.
As was the case two weeks ago when BC Tax Resistance hosted its session at the Doris Williams Civic Center in Lake Jackson, the session Monday night organized by Take Back Brazoria County at the Oyster Creek Community Center was full of claims of corruption and assignments of blame. Both frequently turned into verbal melees as people wanted to air their specific grievances, and the larger issue of the appraisal system got pushed aside.
The more than 500 who were at the civic center and 75 to 100 in Oyster Creek have legitimate gripes. They have every right and reason to be angry that their investment properties and commercial buildings, in some cases, are seeing their taxable values increase by percentages in the four digits. Their voices need to be heard persistently if the appraisal system will change in any productive way.
But to change it, the target needs to be those who created the system, not those tasked with carrying out their orders.
The Brazoria County Appraisal District has a duty explicitly spelled out by the Texas Legislature and the Texas Comptroller’s Office regarding the factors and processes they are to apply in settling taxable values. What county the chief appraiser lives in and where the company that provides the appraisal district’s software is based — both trumpeted criticisms at both town halls — have no bearing on the final numbers they deliver. The appraisals are based on Brazoria County-specific data, not geography.
For instance, homesteads are capped at a 10 percent increase in value each year, and in recent years, the values of single-family homes have risen by greater than that amount. That’s beginning to ease — year over year sales prices in the county were up “just” 8.7 percent, according to Rocket Mortgage — but values of both residential and commercial properties have no cap.
Many of the people most angry at the town halls are those with multiple properties. Some are rental properties, others vacant lots, and when they talk about a 6,000 percent increase, as one person did Monday night, those are the properties they usually are referring to, not the homes they live in.
Having listened to the dozens of people who brought their appraisal paperwork and explained their frustrations with fighting their values year after year, there are two big takeaways.
The biggest is that a significant segment of the population has little understanding of how the property tax system works.
There is no guarantee, for instance, that because someone’s home value went up the maximum 10 percent that their taxes will do the same. Any taxing entity can adopt what is the “no new revenue” tax rate when they set their budgets this summer. That rate is determined by using existing property values on the tax rolls in both years — in other words, not including new construction.
There also is the “voter approval rate,” which is the highest a taxing entity is allowed to approve without being subject to a rollback election. There are exceptions to that particular mandate, however, so it’s not as automatic as the Legislature led on when it instituted that measure.
Regardless of the rate taxing entities adopt, that determines the actual amounts on everyone’s tax bills. A 10 percent increase in value means nothing if the corresponding tax rate offsets the increase, something quite a few entities do — county commissioners and Oyster Creek City Council are two that jump to mind.
The second main takeaway is that people who call for voting out local officials or denigrating the appraisal district’s work are aiming their fire in the wrong direction.
Getting mad at commissioners, school trustees and council members is fair regarding tax rates — and it would be nice if more people paid attention to that part of the process — but none of them have a thing to do with how your home value is set. The chief appraiser and his employees are following the rules sent down from Austin, as we saw when the state bureaucrats called the local tax values too low in a report earlier this year.
Both plans making their way through the Legislature show how meaningless their “fixes” will be for the average person.
The Senate plan, for instance, aims to increase the homestead exemption to $70,000 from the current $40,000, which sounds nice but will do nothing to control the exorbitant appraisals being passed along to commercial building owners or those with investment land and properties. For homeowners, using Angleton’s average home value of about $175,000 as an example, a 10 percent increase wipes out the increase in two years.
The House plan, which had far less support in our recent online poll, would drop the maximum allowed value increase to 5 percent and expand it to include most property types. That plan would depress actual values of homes by severing them further from market values, much like New York City with its rent controls.
That leaves limited options for property owners fed up with growth-fueled tax increases and a broken system that punishes people for owning property. To change that system requires keeping up pressure beyond the few weeks after people get their appraisal notices and directing it at the people in Austin who created it and keep doing just enough to make people think they’re doing something.
People also need to learn how the system works to know how best to fight it. Rely on reputable sources such as the Property Tax System Basics information at comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/property-tax/basics.php and not social media blowhards and conspiracy theorists whose volume exceeds their knowledge.
Changing a system requires more than changing the people operating it. It also takes a tenacity that goes beyond attending a couple of town halls.
