FREEPORT — An outside investigator could not determine whether Councilman Jeff Peña benefited from inside knowledge gathering while serving on the Freeport Economic Development Corp. in purchasing a downtown building.
The report by Charles Zech of the Denton, Navarro, Rochar, Bernal and Zech law firm in Austin found much of the information about the desire to redevelop downtown to be publicly available and the prospective project discussed with the EDC did not involve the former Boys and Girls Club building on First Street, which Peña later purchased.
"It was not possible to determine whether the information obtained by Pena in his role as EDC board member and EDC President provided him with information which was of any more benefit than that information generally available to the public and resulted in any type of advantage in the purchase of the Building," the report concludes.
City Council approved the outside investigation in January 2022 after one conducted by then-city attorney Chris Duncan concluded that Peña had not acted improperly, which did not satisfy former councilman Troy Brimage. Zech issued his final report to the city in December, but the city invoked attorney-client privilege in declining to release its findings. A ruling by the Texas Attorney General's Office supported the city's stance.
After consulting with Zech, the city released the firm's report Wednesday morning.
Questions arose about Peña's purchase amid discussions with a group called Chem Energy, which had approached the agency with the idea of building a refinery on an 8.8-acre lot owned by the EDC, according to the report. The Boys and Girls Club building is adjacent to the lot but was never discussed as part of the Chem Energy proposal, the report states.
Chem Energy's vision for a Freeport project evolved several times over the course of its discussions with the EDC, none of which came to fruition, the investigation found.
Separately, Peña learned from one of his tenants who is affiliated with the Boys and Girls Club that the nonprofit's board was considering selling its First Street building. Peña reached out to the nonprofit to open discussions that eventually led to his purchasing the site in May 2021.
A full copy of the report is attached. We will have a more in-depth report in Thursday's editions of The Facts.
