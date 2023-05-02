AUSTIN — Long an opponent of COVID-19 safety mandates, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Monday he will investigate three major pharmaceutical companies for deceptive practices, arguing that they may have misrepresented the effectiveness of vaccines and the likelihood of becoming infected after receiving a vaccine.
Paxton said in a news release his office would investigate whether “profit motive or political pressure” played a role in any of the “pandemic interventions forced on the public.”
The investigation will also look into the potential manipulation of trial data by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, said Paxton, a fierce opponent of mandates on lockdowns, vaccinations and masking prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If any company illegally took advantage of consumers during this period or compromised people’s safety to increase their profits, they will be held responsible,” he said in a statement.
“If public health policy was developed on the basis of flawed or misleading research, the public must know. The catastrophic effects of the pandemic and subsequent interventions forced on our country and citizens deserve intense scrutiny, and we are pursuing any hint of wrongdoing to the fullest,” Paxton said.
In a statement, Pfizer spokeswoman Sharon Castillo defended the company’s practices, saying “regulatory agencies across the world have authorized the use of our COVID-19 vaccine.”
“These authorizations are based on robust and independent evaluation of the scientific data on quality, safety and efficacy, including our landmark phase 3 clinical trial,” Castillo wrote. “Data from real-world studies complement the clinical trial data and provide additional evidence that the vaccine provides effective protection against severe disease.”
The COVID vaccines, she added, “have saved millions of lives, tens of billions of dollars in health care costs, and enabled people worldwide to go about their lives more freely.”
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson did not respond to a request for comment.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 672 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were given in the United States between Dec. 14, 2020 and March 1, 2023, with rare adverse effects.
Deaths after vaccination also have been rare, and the CDC stresses the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the known and potential risks.
Paxton said the pharmaceutical companies had “record-making financial success” in recent years that came largely as a result of the products they developed during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that “vested interest” in the success of their products required “aggressive investigation” into whether the companies made decisions to profit from the pandemic.
Paxton said his office would investigate if the pharmaceutical companies went awry of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act and would look at activity that would fall outside of the legal immunity granted to manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccine.
